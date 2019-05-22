One bad inning derailed Irrigon’s season Wednesday.

The Knights gave up five runs in the top of the fifth inning as Taft rallied for a 5-3 victory over Irrigon in the first round of the 3A state baseball playoffs at Henrichs Field.

“I’m proud of them no matter what,” Irrigon coach Randy Henrichs said. “I just want them to walk away with their heads up. I hope they know this isn’t the end of the world.”

The Tigers (17-10) move into the quarterfinals, where they will face Santiam Christian on Friday.

“We just had to stay with it,” Taft coach Matt Hilgers said of his team’s early deficit. “We knew we would break through and do what needed to be done.”

The Knights (20-5) opened the scoring in the first inning as Matthew Moreno scored on a Zack Henrichs’ double.

Irrigon added two more runs in the bottom of the third. Moreno scored on an RBI single by Keith Fleming, while Fleming was sent across the plate on a Lino Covarrubia double down the third-base line.

While the Knights were putting runs on the board, Zack Henrichs was keeping the Tigers at bay.

He allowed two hits and three base runners over the course of three innings, striking out five.

Henrichs reached 42 pitches at the end of three innings, and if the Knights needed him Friday, he could not go past 45.

Moreno came on in the fourth and promptly sat down all three batters he faced.

The fifth inning was different story. Moreno struggled with his control, walking two to start the inning. Of the six batters he faced, four scored before Henrichs went back to the mound.

A misplayed ball allowed one more run to score for a 5-3 Taft lead.

“Matthew came in and did good,” coach Henrichs said. “I feel for him; he’s such a competitor. He came in and did well the one inning, then lost control.”

Henrichs, who has signed to play at Blue Mountain, faced just seven batters over the next two innings, keeping the Tigers from increasing their lead.

“He threw well,” Hilgers said of Henrichs. “He’s tough to hit. I’m glad they took him out. By the time they put him back in, we had our runs, and I’m glad we did.”

The Knights had success against Taft starter Eli DeMello, but after he was pulled in the middle of the fourth, Irrigon had a hard time against left-handed reliever Bleiz Kimbrough, who did not give up a hit.

“That’s the first lefty we have seen all year,” coach Henrichs said. “It’s difficult to adjust to. They played their tails off, and so did we.”

Despite the loss, Zack Henrichs said there is much to celebrate.

“It was a fun season,” he said. “We had the best record in school history, we were league champs and district champs. We would have liked to walk away with a (championship) ring, but it is what it is.”