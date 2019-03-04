Tyler Newsom poured in 41 points on Friday in a win over Parkrose.

Pendleton needed every last one of those points in a 74-73 overtime victory that advanced them to the 5A state quarterfinals at Oregon State University on Wednesday night.

The Bucks had their last practice Monday and headed to Corvallis on Tuesday.

“This group is more than ready,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said. “We’ve practiced pretty much the entire month of February. We’ve played like three games in the past three or four weeks.”

Newsom again will be called upon this week when Pendleton (17-5) takes on second-ranked Wilsonville (24-2) at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“I don’t think he feels any extra pressure,” Dong said. “There are teams that don’t score 41 points a game. We are pretty blessed to have him on our team.”

The 6-foot-4 Newsom has been the backbone of the Bucks all season, averaging 25 points per game. He said he does what the game brings to him.

“It makes it easy when my teammates get me the ball,” Newsom said. “They are always moving the ball around.”

The senior guard/post said he is looking forward to the tournament after the Bucks missed out last year. Pendleton finished fourth when Newsom was a sophomore.

“My sophomore year, I played quite a bit,” Newsom said. “I was the sixth guy off the bench. I’ve told the guys there will be a lot of people there, and that we need to play hard like we did against Parkrose. Everyone was so energized. We do that, we can beat Wilsonville.”

The Wildcats got a big game from senior guard Jack Roche in a first-round win over Crescent Valley, scoring 19 points with 11 assists and five steals. They also got 12 points and eight rebound from 6-6 junior center Dakota Reber.

“There is a lot to be concerned about,” Dong said of Wilsonville.

“They are well-coached, they play hard, they take care of the ball and they don’t make a lot of mistakes. They are a well-rounded team.”

Newsom, for one, is excited about the matchup against Reber.

“He is pretty athletic and plays above the rim,” Newsom said. “He is more of a big man inside.”

Newsom does a fair amount of damage outside the paint, he also likes to mix it up inside.

“Whatever they take away, I will counter,” Newsom said. “I like going inside and getting a lot of rebounds.”

Crater (17-8) and Silverton (23-2) are in the other game on the lower half of the bracket, so the road to the title is not an easy one.

“The next game, whether we win or lose, will be a good one,” Dong said. “We have our work cut out for us.”