Columbia Christian will try and defend its title after advancing to the 2A state championship game Friday afternoon at the Pendleton Convention Center.

Ben Gregg, a 6-foot-8 sophomore and the Northwest League Player of the Year, poured in 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Knights to an 81-41 victory over Knappa in the semifinals.

The Knights (28-2) will face Western Christian in a rematch of last year’s final at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Convention Center.

Knappa will play Toledo in the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Columbia Christian led 36-23 at the half, then used a 30-10 run in the third quarter to open a 66-33 lead. The Knights cruised to victory from there.

Elijah Munyan added 18 points for the Knights, while Isiah Mariscal added 14 points and six rebounds.

Timber Engblom led Knappa with 15 points, while Eli Takalo added eight.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 67, TOLEDO 55 — The Pioneers are back in the title game for a second consecutive year after beating the Boomers in the semifinals.

Western Christian, which won the 2011 title, was second last year, and third in 2017 and 2016.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 15-2 lead less than 3 minutes into the game, but saw their lead drop to just four points — 23-19 — early in the second quarter.

The Boomers (26-2) pulled within two points in the third quarter, but could never pull ahead.

Payton Richardson and Keaton Hull each and 20 points for the Pioneers, while the 6-4 Richardson also had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Mason McAlpine led Toledo with 15 points, while Conner Marchant, the Sunset Conference Player of the Year, added 12 points and six assists.

Consolation Round

KENNEDY 55, OAKLAND 44 — Luke Hall had a game-high 21 points to lead the Trojans to a victory over the Oakers in a loser-out game.

Kennedy, which was fourth last year, will play Santiam in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Oakland’s only lead of the game was 2-0. From there, Kennedy took control.

Rocco Carley added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans.

Austin Madden had 17 points for Oakland. Colton Brownson added six points and eight rebounds.

SANTIAM 49, LOST RIVER — Aiden Aerni scored 12 points, and Jesse Sendlinger added 11 as the Wolverines (23-8) eliminated the Raiders (18-10).

Santiam led 5-0 to open the game, and never trailed.

Carston Hartman led the Raiders with 10 points, while James Lyman and Nicholas Junior Pena each had nine points.

Girls Championship Bracket

COQUILLE 41, KENNEDY 35 (OT) — The Red Devils went on a 10-4 run in overtime to take down the defending state champion.

Coquille, which dropped from 3A to 2A this year, got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Sunset Conference Player of the Year Morgan Baird, who scored four points in the extra session.

The Red Devils (27-1) will play for the title at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Coquille led 31-29 with 48 seconds left in regulation, but Kennedy’s Kalyssa Kleinschmit hit two free throws seconds later to tie the score.

Kennedy took an early lead in overtime, but did not score the final 1:11 as the Red Devils pulled away.

Abbey Dieu added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Coquille.

Kennedy (27-2), which will play in the third-place game at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, got 11 points, six rebounds and three steals from Hailey Arritola.

Consolation Round

CENTRAL LINN 53, GRANT UNION 30 — Sarah Connor had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cobras (22-6) past the Prospectors and into a trophy game.

Central Linn, which also got 17 points from Colleen McLaughlin, will play Vernonia in the fourth-place game.

Grant Union (18-7) kept it close in the first half, trailing 31-24 at the intermission. Central Linn tightened its defense in the second half, holding the Prospectors to just six points over the final two quarters.

Hallie Wright and Madison McKrola each had nine points for Grant Union.

VERNONIA 50, OAKLAND 38 — The third-ranked Oakers had an early lead, but let it slip away, costing them a shot for a trophy.

The Loggers (17-10) took the lead for good with 37 seconds left in the first quarter with a basket by Jayden Hartman.

Oakland (24-5) pulled within 41-36 in the fourth quarter, but managed just two points the final 5 minutes of the game.

Brooklyn Walters led Vernonia with a game-high 27 points.

Hadley Brooksby led Oakland with 21 points and five steals.