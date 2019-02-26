The Nixyaawii boys are making a return trip to the 1A state basketball tournament, armed with experience and riding a nine-game win streak.

“We are as good as anybody left,” Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera said. “We can be beat, but I like our chances. We play well, we have a good chance of winning.”

The Golden Eagles (25-2) will open play at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday against Horizon Christian (19-6) at Baker High School.

“We play summer league basketball, so we have seen them,” Rivera said of the Hawks. “We have an idea of what they do. I have tape on everyone but them, but they are similar to us in that they are guard oriented. There are no 6-4 or 6-5 guys, so it will not be a throw it into the post kind of game.”

Nixyaawii went 0-2 at state last year, but Rivera said his team is a more experienced squad this time around.

“We bring back almost all the kids from last year,” he said. “We have some experience and I feel like we are playing well and peaking right now.”

The Golden Eagles are led by 6-foot junior guard Mick Schimmel, who is averaging 18 points per game.

He has a good supporting cast in sophomores Tyasin Burns and Moses Moses, junior Quanah Picard and senior Deven Barkley, who all chip in an average of 10 points a game.

“Moses comes off the bench for us,” Rivera said. “He had 18 points in a playoff game. We are pretty well-rounded, and that’s nice to have. If you overplay Mick, we have more than enough guys to fill in the blanks. For two years, he had to carry the load. He has sacrificed for the team, which in the long run has benefitted us.”

Nixyaawii did its best to put together a tough schedule this season. They played 2A and 3A teams, and even went up against two-time defending Washington 2B state champion Kittitas and its star player, Brock Ravet, who has signed to play at Gonzaga University.

The Golden Eagles’ two losses are to 3A Umatilla (38-25) and Kittitas (92-53), which was their last loss.

“I feel if we play Umatilla again, we might get them,” Rivera said. “Kittitas, that is a whole other monster.”

Should Nixyaawii get past Horizon Christian on Wednesday, they would get the winner of the Sherman-Prairie City game.

The Huskies (24-3) won the 2016-17 state titles, while the Panthers (25-2) were the state runner-up last year to Pacific.

“I think the tournament is very balanced,” Rivera said.

“They each come with matchup problems. We can dribble, shoot and pass better than most. I think we’ll be OK.”

In the other first-round matchups, Trinity Lutheran plays Triad, and Days Creek takes on Damascus Christian.