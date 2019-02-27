Mother Nature had her say, and the Pendleton Bucks have to live with the decision.

After adverse weather conditions canceled the Pendleton girls and boys Intermountain Conference championship games Tuesday and Wednesday, both teams will be the conference’s No. 2 seeds in the first round of the 5A state tournament.

Pendleton’s boys (16-5) were scheduled to play at Hood River Valley, but with school closed every day this week, the games were canceled.

The girls were set to play at Redmond High School, but with more than 2 feet of snow in the Bend area, treacherous road conditions, and no school, that game too was called off.

The boys will play a loser-out game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Parkrose High School in Portland. The winner advances to the eight-team bracket at Oregon State University in Corvallis.

The Broncos (18-5) are the No. 3 team from the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Pendleton girls (10-12) will play a loser-out game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wilsonville (20-5). The Wildcats won the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The winner advances to the eight-team bracket at Oregon State University in Corvallis.