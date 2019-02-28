Morgan Baird poured in 22 points and hauled down nine rebounds to lead Coquille to a 54-36 victory on Thursday over Grant Union in the quarterfinals of the 2A state basketball tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.

The Red Devils (26-1), who have won 15 games in a row, will play Kennedy at 6:30 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals. The Trojans beat Central Linn 39-31.

The Prospectors (18-6) will play Central Linn at 9 a.m. in a loser-out game at Pendleton High School.

The Red Devils, who have played in the 3A state tournament the past three years, finishing fifth or better, made a big splash in their Pendleton debut.

Coquille led 25-22 at the half, then used a 17-5 third-quarter outburst to take control of the game.

Baird, the Sunset Conference Player of the Year, scored eight of her points in the fourth quarter as Coquille outscored the Prospectors 12-9.

Abbey Dieu added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Coquille, which shot 42 percent from the floor.

Madison McKrola had 14 points and nine rebounds for GU, which was making its fourth consecutive appearance at state. Hallie Wright added nine points and four steals.

KENNEDY 39, CENTRAL LINN 31: The Trojans went on a 16-11 run in the fourth quarter to hold off the Cobras in quarterfinal action.

Central Linn (21-5) led 7-0 with 2:51 left in the first quarter, but Kennedy (26-1) would score the last seven points of the quarter to pull even.

Sophia Carley, a 6-foot senior, led Kennedy with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Kalyssa Kleinschmit and Hailey Arritola each added seven points.

Sarah Connor had a game-high 16 points for the Trojans, while Colleen McLaughlin added 10 points.

ENTERPRISE 37, VERNONIA 31: The Outlaws went on a 17-4 run over the middle quarters, then withstood a rally by the Loggers in the fourth, to advance to the semifinals.

Enterprise (19-6) will play Heppner in the semis at 8:15 p.m. Friday. Vernonia will play Oakland at 10:45 a.m. in a loser-out game at Pendleton High School.

Lexi Gassett and Karli Bedard combined for 21 points for the Outlaws.

Brooklynn Walters had a game-high 14 points for Vernonia (16-9).

Boys At Pendleton High School

Defending state champion Columbia Christian opened up a 46-14 lead at the half, and cruised to a 72-42 victory Thursday over Kennedy (20-8) in the quarterfinals.

The Knights (27-2) will play Knappa in Friday’s semifinals at 1:30 p.m. The Trojans will play Oakland in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Both games are at the Pendleton Convention Center.

The Knights got 30 points and 14 rebounds from 6-8 sophomore guard Ben Gregg, the Northwest League Player of the Year. Isiah Mariscal added 12 points, while Elijah Munyan chipped in eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Trojans were led by Carson Hall with 16 points and two steals.

KNAPPA 53, OAKLAND 50: The Loggers used a 17-8 run to take a 45-36 lead after three quarters, then had to hold off a late rally by the Oakers to advance to the semifinals.

Knappa (21-8) got 29 points, seven rebounds and five steals from Timber Engblom.

Oakland (25-3), which finished fifth last year, was led by Colton Brownson’s 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots.

TOLEDO 68, SANTIAM 61: The Boomers used a 21-9 run in the third quarter to rally past the Wolverines (22-8) and earn a spot in Friday’s semifinals against Western Christian, last year’s runner-up.

Conner Marchant, the Sunset Conference Player of the Year, led Toldeo (26-1) with 22 points, eight assists and five steals, while Clifton Howard added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Colin Thurston had 19 points for Santiam, which will play Lost River at 10:45 a.m. Friday in a loser-out game.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 73, LOST RIVER 44: Alex Nicoli scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter, including four 3-pointers, as the Pioneers (27-1) cruised to a quarterfinal win over the Raiders (18-9).

WC forced 27 Lost River turnovers, which the Pioneers turned into 34 points.

Payton Richardson added 14 points while Johnny Williams had six steals and seven assists.

Nicholas Junior Pena led Lost River with 10 points.