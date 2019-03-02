Jaydn Spangler scored 17 points — 15 off five 3-pointers — to lead Toledo to a 67-40 victory Saturday over Knappa in the 2A state third-place game at the Pendleton Convention Center.

The Boomers (27-2) led from start to finish against the Loggers, who cut Toledo’s lead to five in the second quarter, but could get no closer.

Conner Marchant, the Sunset Conference Player of the Year, added 15 points and eight assists for the Boomers, while Mason McAlpine also and 15 points.

Timber Engblom led the Loggers (21-10) with 13 points and four rebounds.

Marchant and Engblom were named to the all-tournament first team, while Spangler was selected to the second team.

Fourth-place game

KENNEDY 39, SANTIAM 28 — The Wolverines jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first quarter, but the Trojans regrouped in the second.

Kennedy would outscore Santiam 29-14 over the next two quarters for a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

Carson Hall led Kennedy with 13 points and five rebounds, while Rocco Carley hauled down 12 rebounds and had five blocked shots.

Colin Thurston had a team-high eight points for Santiam, while Chaz Storm added seven.

Girls

Third-place game

DAMASCUS CHRISTIAN 36, PERRYDALE 28 — Tory Webb had 10 pointsand 17 rebounds as the Eagles (27-4) held off the Pirates (23-9) to take home the third-place trophy.

The game was tied at 19-19 at the half, and DC had a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles went on a 10-3 run in the fourth to secure the win.

Emily Powers led the Eagles with 12 points.

Sydney Perkins and Amity Deters each had seven points for the Pirates.

Fourth-place game

CENTRAL LINN 45, VERNONIA 31 — The Cobras used a 21-14 run in the second half to keep their lead and take home a trophy.

Jessica Neal had 13 points, and Colleen McLaughlin added 10 for Central Linn (23-6), which forced 19 turnovers and parlayed them into 18 points.

Jordan Walters led the Loggers (17-11) with 11 points, while Brooklynn Walters added 10.