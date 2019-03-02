Cydney Gutridge scored a game-high 23 points to lead Wilsonville to a 92-41 victory over visiting Pendleton in the first round of the 5A state tournament.

“They are very talented,” Pendleton coach Kevin Porter said of the Wildcats. “They are the most talented team we have played all year.”

Wilsonville advances to the quarterfinals at Oregon State University in Corvallis. The Wildcats (21-5) will play Crescent Valley at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Bucks finished the season with a 10-13 record.

Pendleton opened the game with the first four points, but it went downhill pretty quickly from there.

“We started out really well,” Porter said. “We went out and poked the bear, so to speak. Then Muriel Hoisington turned her ankle 2 minutes in and was out the rest of the game. From there, their defensive intensity increased. They are far and away the most athletic team we have faced.”

The Wildcats took a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, and led 49-19 at the half.

“By the end of the first quarter, it seemed like it was over,” Porter said. “At halftime, we were down 30, and it was over. I told the girls to go out and play with heart and pride and leave everything out there, then walk out with your head held high.”

The Wildcats opened things up with a 33-11 run in the third quarter for an 82-30 lead.

Sophomore Natalie Neveau led the Bucks with 12 points, while Hunter Blake added six.

“We had five seniors end their high school careers tonight, and that is sad,” Porter said. “I appreciate their leadership and what they brought to our team this year.”