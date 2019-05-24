Hermiston sophomore Paige Palzinski finished ninth in the shot put Friday at the 3A State Track and Field Championships at Mt. Tahoma High School in Tacoma, missing the podium by a half-inch.

Palzinski’s top mark of 40 feet, 7½ inches came on her final throw in the finals. Her first throw of 39-8¼ in the prelims put her into the finals.

Kiana Lino of Shorecrest won the event with a throw of 44-10.

“I am so proud of her,” Hermiston coach Emilee Strot said of Palzinski. “It was her best series ever; she has to be happy with that. It’s unfortunate that she missed the podium, but there was good competition. There were really good marks and a lot of the girls were excited, which sparks the competition.”

The Hermiston boys 4x100 relay team of Broc Remmer, Thomas Reagan, DJ Wilson and Garrett Walchli finished 11th in Friday’s prelims and did not make the finals.

The Bulldogs turned in a time of 44.65 seconds and finished seventh in the first heat. Gig Harbor had the top time in the prelims at 42.52.

Walchli finished 14th in the 200 prelims with a time of 23.14 seconds. Dorien Simon of Lakes had the fastest qualifying time of 21.54.

“It’s exciting,” Strot said. “Every kid we have with us here has the possibility of coming back next year. I think they are thankful for the experience.”

The Bulldogs are back in action Saturday. Jazlyn Romero throws the javelin at 10:30 a.m., while Kaylee Young long jumps at 2 p.m.

Romero has the top mark going into the competition.

“She has been soaking it all in,” Strot said of Romero. “She watched Paige today. She’s ready. She’s not stressing out.”