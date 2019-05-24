Pendleton freshman Sam Jennings made a big splash at the 5A State Track and Field Championships Friday, placing fourth in the javelin with a toss of 181 feet, 7 inches at Mt. Hood Community College.

Jennings’ previous best this season was 162-7. The Pendleton school record is 186-10, set by Geoff Herd in 2009.

“Oh, my gosh,” Pendleton coach Larry Brizendine said. “He threw 181 feet — that was crazy. He just let it fly.”

Ty Hampton of North Bend won the event with a mark of 213-11, breaking the state record of 205-8, set by Garrett Snow of Eagle Point in 2012.

Edwin Linares picked up a silver medal in the triple jump, soaring 43-9½. He finished 10th at state last year in the event.

Sophomore Emma House finished eighth in the javelin with a toss of 107 feet, 2 inches, which came on her second throw in the finals.

“Emma was told she did not make the finals,” Brizendine said. “She was sitting up in the stands when they called for her. She went in without any warm-ups and finished eighth.”

In the prelims, Lane Maher made the finals of both hurdle events.

In the 300 hurdles, he had the top time of 39.13 seconds. His top competitor, Dylan Murray of Willamette, was disqualified for a trail leg violation.

“Lane has a good shot tomorrow at taking home gold,” Brizendine said. “He was cruising. He might break his own school record.”

In the 110 hurdles, Murray had the top time of 14.43, while Maher crossed the finish line in 14.90. They were the only two to run the prelims in under 15 seconds.

Freshman Muriel Hoisington made the finals of the 400 meters, clocking a personal best 1:01.05 to finish seventh in the prelims.

Elisabeth House qualified for the finals of the 300 hurdles, turning in a time of 46.48 for the fourth-best time in the prelims.

Cam Sanford (200), Aaron Luke (400) and Elisabeth House (100) did not make the finals in their respective events.

In addition to the track finals Saturday, Linares will compete in the long jump at 2:30 p.m., while the boys 4x100 relay team of Sanford, Luke, Blake Davis and Aiden Patterson will be on the track in the finals at 1:45 p.m.

The Pendleton girls 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams were given at-large berths to state and also will run Saturday. There were no prelims for the relays.

The Pendleton boys are sitting fifth in the team standings after the first day with 13 points. Silverton leads with 22.

“We are looking good,” Brizendine said. “We are hoping for top four and a trophy.”