Lane Maher was not going to let a few rain drops ruin his day.

The Pendleton junior ran a personal best 38.75 seconds Saturday to win the 300 hurdles in the pouring rain at the 5A Track and Field Championships at Mt. Hood Community College.

“I was thinking about it all day, and knew I had to go fast,” said Maher, who broke his own school record in the event. “I was telling myself all day I had to run a 38 to secure first place, and I did that. I crossed the finish line with a big ol’ smile on my face.”

Earlier in the day, Maher finished second in the 110 hurdles in a personal best time of 14.73.

Dylan Murray of Willamette won the title in a time of 14.36.

“That was kind of a surprise because of the conditions,”Maher said of his time. “Just trying to contribute to my team.”

Pendleton coach Larry Brizendine said he did not know how the races would turn out because of the weather.

“It’s amazing what the finals at state will do to your adrenaline,” Brizendine said.

In the high jump, Shawn Yeager cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to place second.

“That was amazing,” Brizendine said. “It was a great way to start the day.”

In the long jump, Edwin Linares had a mark of 20-10 1/2 to place fourth.

“It was raining so hard, it was hard to get down the runway and get off,” Brizendine said. “He wasn’t far off his best.”

The Bucks’ 4x100 relay team of Cam Sanford, Aaron Luke, Blake Davis and Aiden Patterson finished sixth in a time of 44.07.

“The handoffs were clean,” Brizendine said, “but there was some good competition.”

The Pendleton boys finished sixth in the team race with 47 points. North Bend won the team title with 72.5 points.

In the girls 300 hurdles, senior Elisabeth House turned in a time of 46.60 to place third.

Thurston’s Adael Scatena won in a time of 43.52, breaking the state record of 44.22, set by Liberty’s Olivia Ferrara in 2010.

“That group was so fast and she hung with them,” Brizentine said of House.

Freshman Muriel Hoisington finished eighth in the 400 meters, clocking a 1:01.94.

“She wasn’t feeling well, but she ran great and got on the podium,” Brizendine said.

The Pendleton girls’ 4x100 relay finished 11th (51.53), while its 4x400 team was 12th (4:22.40).

The Bucks were 23rd in the team standings with 8 points. North Salem won the team title with 119 points.