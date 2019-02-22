The Pendleton wrestling team sent 14 men to state. After the first day of action Friday, five advanced to Saturday, including three in the semifinals.

Alex Rendon (126 pounds), Aiden Patterson (170) and Aiden Henderson (195) are the three Bucks still alive on the championship side of the bracket, while Chris Chambers (138) and Isaac Urbina (160) are fighting to stay alive in the consolation bracket.

“We are really happy for those guys in the semis,” Pendleton coach Fred Phillips said. “We expected to see them get there when we saw their draws. It’s nice that they went out there and got it done.”

The Bucks are eighth in the team race with 49 points. Crook County leads with 94 points, while Dallas is a close second with 90.5.

Rendon (48-4), who finished second at state last year, pinned Matthew Bolanos of Crater in 1:11, then followed with a pin of Danny Patterson of Eagle Point in 1:26 to punch his ticket to the semifinals.

Rendon will wrestle Hunter Eveland of Crescent Valley in the semifinals.

Patterson (23-10) also pinned his first two opponents — Wyatt Miller of Wilsonville in 1:21, and Josh Sitzer of Eagle Point in 4:29.

Patterson will take on top-seeded Ein Carlos of North Salem in the semis.

Henderson (33-17) had a 3-0 lead over Central’s Corbin Sedlacek before pinning him early in the third round. He followed with a 4-3 decision over Peter Foulke of Milwaukie, getting a takedown with 16 seconds left in the match.

Henderson gets top-seeded Avery Jaramillo of Thurston in the semifinals.

Chris Chambers, who won the Intermountain Conference district title at 138, won his opening match with a pin of Jackson Godsey of Hillsboro in 5:56.

After a loss in the quarterfinals, Chambers rallied with a 6-5 decision over James Depas of Dallas, using a reversal with 58 seconds remaining in the third round to take the lead.

“That was a great match,” Phillips said. “I think he will end up going for third/fourth tomorrow.”

Urbina, a sophomore, got rid of his state jitters with a pin of Rachawn Lee of St. Helens in 2:17. He lost a 2-0 quarterfinal match to Clayton Elrod of Redmond, then recorded a 15-3 major decision over Logan Crowder of Crater.

“He has been ranked as high as No. 3 this year,” Phillips said of Urbina. “I gave him a good chance to beat (Elrod) and reach the semifinals. His last match was a big win, and that kid was tough.”

Collin Primus (106), Kellen Hanson (113), Gabe Browning (113), Caleb Tremper (120), Blake Davis (145), Shawn Yeager (152), Kirk Liscom (182), Jacob Griffin (220) and Travis McGee (285) did not make it past the first day.

“This is a great group,” Phillips said. “We only have about three kids who identify as wrestlers first. Most of the rest are football players first. I’m happy they had a successful season.”