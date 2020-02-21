TACOMA, Wash. — Hermiston had three wrestlers move into the Class 3A state semifinals Friday at Mat Classic XXXII at the Tacoma Dome.
Sophomore Sam Cadenas (220), junior Trevor Wagner (160) and senior Dustyn Coughlin (285) won both of their matches to advance.
The semifinals will begin at 9:45 a.m. Saturday. Match information can be found at trackwrestling.com.
After the first day of action, the Bulldogs are 12th in the team standings with 35 points. Edmonds-Woodway leads with 66 points.
Wagner, who finished fourth last year at 160, pinned Patrick MaGrough of Nathan Hale in 1:39 to open the tournament. He then pinned Alec Rust of Edmonds-Woodway in 2:39.
In the semis, the second-ranked Wagner will face No. 3 Ryan Cote of Snohomish.
Cadenas also had two pins to advance. He started with a pin of Kevin Quiroz of Rainier Beach in 1:03. In the quarterfinals, he took a 15-1 lead over Bryant Coronel of Fort Vancouver in the second round before he pinned him in 3:14.
Cadenas will take on 2019 state champion Dustyn Camacho of O’Dea in the semifinals.
Coughlin pinned both of his opponents to reach the semifinals.
He started with Brady Phillips of Kelso, registering the pin in 1:38. Next up was Brandon Gimse of Squalicum, who lasted just 51 seconds against the Dawgs’ big man.
Coughlin will wrestle Alex Krueger of Meadowdale in the semifinals. Krueger, who is ranked No. 2 in the state, placed sixth last year at state.
At 132, Hunter Dyer lost his opening match to Noah Messman of Mountain View 14-10, and dropped into the consolation bracket.
Dyer won his first consolation match, a 14-1 major decision over Kyle Hohman of Eastside Catholic, then finished his run at the Dome getting pinned by Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama of Shorecrest in 2:57.
In the girls tournament, Hermiston’s Macy Morgan (235) lost both of her matches Friday.
She was pinned by Chanel Siva of Stanwood in 26 seconds, then was pinned by Marylinn Auelua of Curtis in 35 seconds.
