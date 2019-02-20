Alex Miranda-Walls grew up in family of basketball players, but he had his heart set on wrestling.

Now a senior at Irrigon High School, Miranda-Walls has proven to his family that it was the right choice for him. “It was a bit of a rough start to my career,” Miranda-Walls said. “There were all the ‘grabbing another guy’ jokes. Now, they appreciate what I do.”

Anthony Landeros, Miranda-Walls’ older brother, said he tried to teach his brother to play basketball, but it did not go well.

“He told me one day he was going to wrestle,” said Landeros, who now is an assistant basketball coach at Hermiston. “I think it was good for him to pick another sport so he didn’t have to live up to expectations.”

Landeros was part of Irrigon’s 2014 and 2015 state championship basketball teams.

Miranda-Walls, who placed third at state last year at 170 pounds, will try and turn bronze into gold this weekend when he makes a return trip to Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

“There are only four state champions in school history,” Miranda-Walls said. “I want to be one of the first five.”

Miranda-Walls, who suffered just his second loss of the season in the 170-pound district finals to Nyssa’s Adam Simpson, is 39-2 going into the 3A state tournament.

But being a No. 2 seed comes with challenges.

Miranda-Walls will open the state tournament Friday against three-time state champion Dax Bennett of Harrisburg. Bennett, who has won titles at 132, 152, and last year at 182, dropped to 170 for the postseason this year.

“I heard my draw, and the coaches and I checked him out a little bit,” Miranda-Walls said. “It’s tough right off the bat. I get what I get. It’s my destiny to go out and win, or put up the best fight he’s had all season.”

Should he get past Bennett, Simpson, the defending state champion, is on the other side of the bracket.

“That’s pretty much how it is,” Miranda-Walls said. “Everyone has credentials. I have to show I’m one of the best, or weed me out.”

Bring it on

Irrigon coach Jason Dunten made sure he put together a schedule this season that would challenge his team, especially Miranda-Walls.

“People have dodged him all year,” said Dunten, who is taking a school record nine wrestlers to state. “We have taken him all over the state to find someone worth wrestling. That’s why I think Alex is ready to take on everyone in the state, including Dax Bennett.”

Miranda-Walls went undefeated at the Oregon Classic, and won the Mac-Hi Christmas tournament, but there are a few moments that stand out more than others.

He started to get noticed in late December after winning the Winter Cup at Hanford High School with a 3-2 decision over Ozious Harden of Reardan, who went on to place third at the 1B/2B Washington state tournament.

After the tournament, he was 18-0, and the competition just kept getting better.

At the Farm City Invitational in Hermiston, Miranda-Walls pinned his first three opponents in the first round before meeting up with Chiawana’s Victor Siva in the finals. Miranda-Walls beat Silva 7-0.

Silva went on to place fourth at the 4A Washington state tournament.

At the Culver Invitational, he beat Ridgeview’s Cole Jackson 15-5 in the 182-pound championship match. Jackson has qualified for the 5A Oregon state tournament.

Miranda-Walls lost his first match of the season Feb. 2 to Hon Rush of Baker/Powder Valley, a 6-4 decision at the Bank of Eastern Oregon Invitational in Heppner.

All of which have prepared him for state.

“This is my last hurrah as a high school wrestler,” Miranda-Walls said. “I’m serious out on the mat, but if I didn’t enjoy it, I wasted four years. I get to compete in a sport I love.”

Which makes his brother happy.

“I’m excited to go watch him at state,” Landeros said. “To be honest, I have never seen him wrestle. It’s all still pretty new to me.”

What the future holds

Miranda-Walls had gotten serious interest from NAIA wrestling power Southern Oregon University, and has been in communication with Raiders coach Mike Ritchey.

With a dream of being a wrestling coach, Miranda-Walls is leaning toward a degree in education.

“The best coaches are the ones involved in their schools and community,” he said.