HERMISTON — Until last Saturday, Trevor Wagner had not lost a match in six weeks.
The Hermiston junior chalks this up to one thing — he hates to lose.
That’s the same mentality he will take into the 3A state wrestling tournament this weekend at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.
“You have to win the first one to get to the next one,” said Wagner, who finished fourth at state last year at 160 pounds. “Just focus on what you need to do at the right time. I don’t know what their skill level is. I just go out and do my best.”
Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said Wagner had a good base when he showed up as a freshman.
“He is a lot like his older brother (Andy),” Larson said. “They started young. He is a gamer. He’s a competitor. He grew up with his older brother and other alumni, and he had to compete to be part of the crowd. He likes to please the crowd and get them into it. He’s a little unconventional, but he’s figured out 95% of his opponents with that style.”
Wagner, who sports a 30-8 record, will open state action Friday against senior Patrick MaGough of Nathan Hale (14-5) at 160 pounds.
“We want him to focus on each match as it comes,” Larson said. “Twelve years on the mat has made him able to compete with the best of them. He is miles ahead of the average wrestler.”
Wagner will be joined at state by Hunter Dyer (132), Sam Cadenas (220), Dustyn Coughlin (285), and Macy Morgan (235) in the girls tournament.
Discipline is key
Wagner, who also is a standout football and baseball player, has been wrestling for 12 years. He figured with two years of high school left, he might as well finish what he started.
“As long as I have been doing this, I should be a national champion,” Wagner quipped. “Wrestling is easily the most physically and mentally demanding sport of the three. You get put through a lot.”
From the first practice to the last match of the season.
Wagner, who has wrestled at 170 pounds most of the season, dropped to 160 for the post-season.
He won the district title, then placed second at regionals after dropping a 15-4 major decision to top-ranked Nolan Casey of Peninsula. Wagner is ranked No. 2.
“Districts was a pretty tough cut,” Wagner said. “Once you do it once, you’ve got it.”
The move puts Wagner in a different weight class than Southridge’s Ryan Stayrook, who is at 170. Wagner beat Stayrook in their Mid-Columbia Conference match, as well at Riley Cissne of Chiawana, who is headed to the 4A state tournament at 160.
“Our coaches have said we have one of the toughest districts and regionals,” Wagner said. “When you get to state it will be easier. Cissne is the toughest kid I wrestled in the MCC, 100%. Skilled guys are always hard to wrestle — they know how to get out of positions. The guy with the best technique always wins.”
Of Wagner’s eight losses this season, none were to an MCC opponent.
He lost two matches at the Muilenburg Tournament in La Grande, two at Tri-State, two at Gut Check, one at Oregon City, and the one at regionals to Casey.
The last match he lost before regionals was Jan. 4 at Gut Check.
“This is the best year I have had in my high school career,” Wagner said.
