Pendleton, which took 14 wrestlers to the 5A state tournament at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, put five on the medal stand Saturday.

They were led by senior Alex Rendon, who placed second at 126 pounds.

“It was great for all these kids to finish strong and get recognized for their hard work,” Pendleton coach Fred Phillips said. “I’m glad they got to realize the goal.”

The Bucks finished 11th in the team standings with 77 points. They had eight wrestlers earn points.

Crescent Valley won the team title with 187.5 points, just edging Crook County (186).

Rendon posted a 3-1 decision over Hunter Eveland of Crescent Valley in the semifinals to reach the finals, where he met Hunter Mode of Crook County.

Mode recorded takedowns in the first and second rounds, while Rendon picked up a stalling point in the third. Mode posted a 4-1 victory. Rendon finished the season with a 49-5 record.

“The kid (Mode) is good, not taking anything away from Alex,” Phillips said. “Alex said he was strong on top, nothing like he had experienced before.”

Also placing for the Bucks were Chris Chambers (5th, 138), Isaac Urbina (5th, 160), Aiden Henderson (5th, 195), and Aiden Patterson (6th, 170).

Chambers (42-15) registered a 4-0 decision over Tucker Drummond of Lebanon in the fifth-place match.

“I was excited to see him win yesterday in the blood round and finish fifth,” Phillips said. “He went after it and wrestled well.”

Urbina (43-12) picked up a fifth-place finish with a 13-6 decision over Bryce Miller of Dallas.

Henderson (34-19) pinned Corbin Sedlacek of Central to win the fifth-place match.

Patterson (23-13), who lost to eventual state champion Ein Carlos of North Salem in semifinals, finished the tournament with a loss in the fifth-place match. He was pinned by Crook County’s Garrett Bond in 6 minutes.

“He hurt his shoulder in the consolation semifinals, and I gave him the option to injury default in the fifth-sixth match,” Phillips said. “The match was tied with seven seconds left before he got pinned. I was proud of the way he handled that.”

Note

Pendleton wrestler Kirk Liscom won the Tyrone Snowden Woods Wrestling Foundation $1,000 scholarship and trophy. Applicants had to write a one-page essay describing what role wrestling has played in the applicant’s life, what this award would mean personally, and why the applicant would be deserving of it.

Liscom finished 1-2 at state at 182 pounds.

“It’s the only non-wrestling award given at state,” Phillips said. “It was pretty cool.”

Woods wrestled at Oregon City High School and graduated in 1989. In 1990, he enlisted in the Navy, where he later was part of SEAL Teams 1, 3 and 5 as a Special Operation Combat Medic. During Operation Iraqi Freedom, he earned the Bronze Star.