TACOMA — Hermiston brought home three medals from Mat Classic XXXII on Saturday, and was the top Mid-Columbia Conference team in the 3A team standings, finishing 13th overall with 52 points.
Junior Trevor Wagner (160 pounds) and sophomore Sam Cadenas (220) each placed third at the Tacoma Dome, while senior Dustyn Coughlin (285) finished sixth.
“I was hoping to get all three in the finals and get a trophy,” Hermiston coach Kyle Larson said. “I think we could have done better, but we can’t send four to state and expect to be in the top three.”
Mt. Spokane ran away with the team title with 141 points, with Edmonds-Woodway a distant second (103).
Wagner, who was fourth last year at 160, reached the semifinals, where he dropped a 15-12 decision to Ryan Cote of Snohomish.
Wagner rebounded to pin Camden Courtney of Hudson’s Bay in 1:35. He had a 10-1 lead when he pinned Courtney.
In the third-place match, Wagner posted a 15-5 major decision over Everette Isaac of Eastside Catholic.
In the 220-pound semifinals, 2019 state champion Dustyn Camacho of O’Dea escaped with an 8-6 win over Cadenas.
Cadenas trailed 8-3 heading into the third round, where he registered a takedown and earned a point on a second stalling call on Camacho.
In the consolation bracket, Cadenas posted a 6-0 decision over Faris Khilfeh of Lake Washington.
In the third-place match, Cadenas earned a 7-5 overtime decision over Savion Galloway of Cleveland.
Tied at 5-5 at the end of regulation, Cadenas got an early takedown in overtime to beat Galloway.
“It’s tough to turn your mindset around and come back and get third, especially when you wanted more,” Larson said of Wagner and Cardenas.
Coughlin was pinned by No. 2-ranked Alex Krueger of Meadowdale in the semifinals in a time of 1:36.
Coughlin struggled in the consolation bracket. He was pinned by Wilzayvian Atkins of Lakes in his first consolation match, dropping him into the fifth/sixth match, where he was pinned by Armani Tonuao of North Thurston in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.