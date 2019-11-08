REDMOND — Weston-McEwen had its chances Friday night to advance to the semifinals of the 2A state volleyball tournament, but a few indecisions sent the TigerScots packing to the consolation side of the bracket.

The No. 3-ranked Central Linn Cobras held on for a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 victory over the TigerScots at Ridgeview High School.

“We worked hard at it,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We had chances to win all three of them (sets). We just got a little tentative toward the end and didn’t get it done.”

In the third set, W-M had a 24-22 lead, but couldn’t hold on.

“We had some unforced errors, but they made a couple of good plays too,” White said.

The TigerScots (18-12), who are making their 14th state appearance in 15 years, will play Blue Mountain Conference foe Union in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Bobcats (22-4), who won the BMC title with a 12-0 record, lost a four-set-match to Vernonia.

Against Central Linn, Jesse Manning led W-M with eight kills, eight digs and was 12-for-12 from the service line. Ellie Scheibner added 14 assists and five blocks, while Kendra Zink had seven kills, and Cloe Davis had six blocks and four kills. Trinity Hern had five kills and three blocks, Emma Olson 12 digs, and Bailey Munck three kills and three blocks.