PENDLETON — Collin Primus and Jack Lieuallen are sporting new haircuts this week, courtesy of teammate Isaac Urbina.
At Pendleton, it’s a tradition of sorts for the upperclassmen to give the young Bucks a new do before heading to the state wrestling tournament.
“It actually looks pretty good,” Lieuallen said.
Two haircuts were the only ones on the schedule, as Urbina, Primus and Lieuallen are the only three Pendleton wrestlers headed to Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland for the 5A state championships Friday and Saturday. The Bucks took a team of 14 last year.
“We have a few state qualifiers from last year who are staying home,” Pendleton coach Trevor Hancock said.
Which is unacceptable to Primus.
“We need to get people to buy in and grow as a team,” Primus said. “I want to make us better.”
Until then, it’s a three-man mission.
“I think all three of us have a good chance of doing well and bringing something home to Pendleton.”
While all three are accomplished wrestlers, each has their own story to tell as they go in search of a state title.
Isaac Urbina
A junior, Urbina (32-5) is making his third trip to state. He placed fifth last year at 160 pounds.
Urbina was second at the Intermountain Conference district tournament last weekend at 182 pounds, forfeiting the championship match because of injury.
There is no cause for concern over a torn up knee or shoulder. Urbina is recovering from MRSA. A spot on his neck was irritated and he and his coaches wanted to make sure he would be ready for state this week.
“The neck is a high stress area and it is really sensitive,” Urbina said. “Just tipping your head back or having it yanked forward can be painful.”
Shortly after Urbina returned from a tournament at Putnam High School at the end of January, he discovered a lump in the crease of his left arm.
He thought it was a spider bite. A few days later, it was the size of an egg. He had four other spots, but they were not as large as the one on his arm.
A trip to the doctor brought about a diagnosis he and his parents were not expecting.
“There was mild panic when we found out it was MRSA,” Urbina said. “I had surgery and was in the hospital for three days with IV antibiotics.”
“It was very concerning,” Hancock said. “MRSA is nothing to take lightly. We left it to the doctors and surgeon.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, a Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection is caused by a type of staph bacteria. It often begins as a painful skin boil. It’s spread by skin-to-skin contact.
At-risk populations include high school wrestlers.
In addition to the large lump on his left arm, he had a smaller spot on his left arm, one on his neck, one on his right arm and one on his left leg. All five spots were surgically cleaned of infection.
“I had a steady stream of antibiotics,” Urbina said. “When I went back, the doctor said I was no longer contagious. I was cleared to wrestle six days before district.”
Being out of action for a couple of weeks before district, Urbina admitted his weight got ‘up to 190ish’ because he wasn’t very active.
With a wrestling background that stretches to when he was 4 years old, Urbina knew what it would take to get back on the mat.
“It was a tough cut for district,” he said. “I’m fully good now. A couple of performances I had at district spoke for themselves. I’m back.”
Hancock had no doubt Urbina would be ready for district.
“He’s been at this long enough to know what he’s doing,” Hancock said.
Urbina, the No. 6 seed, will wrestle Vaun Halstead of Thurston in the first round of the state tournament.
“State is pretty surreal,” Urbina said. “Mats, mats, mats all the way down the floor. All kinds of high schoolers from 6A to 1A walking in with their gear, all wanting the same thing.”
Collin Primus
For Primus, it’s his second trek to Portland after placing third at 126 pounds at district. He did not place at state last year as a freshman.
Unlike his teammates, he does not have a strong wrestling background, but his hard work earned him a spot in the state bracket.
“He is a class act kid,” Hancock said. “He works hard. He’s a great little baseball player and he played football this year. Wrestling is the extra sport he does. He made the lineup last year, and he has put his time in during the offseason going to tournaments.”
Primus (15-10) missed about a month early in the season with a shoulder injury, but says he’s good to go.
“I just needed to rest it and let it heal,” he said.
Primus’ first-round opponent at state will be Kaden Kuenzi of Silverton.
“I have never wrestled him before, but I know who he is,” Primus said. “He’s a tough wrestler.”
Having been to state as a freshman, he said there won’t be any first-time jitters.
“I know what to expect,” he said. “If I wrestle my best, I can compete. I just zone everyone out but my coach. I tend to overthink things. I just need to go out and wrestle.”
Primus started wrestling when he about 6 years old, and wrestled for two years before it took a back seat to basketball for a brief time.
“I played basketball for while, and that didn’t work out,” Primus said. “I started wrestling again in the seventh grade.”
After Alex Rendon graduated last year, Primus was happy to see Lieuallen walk into the wrestling room this season.
“It definitely makes me better to get to wrestle with Jack every day.” he said. “It’s nice to have someone to work out with every day.”
Putting both at 126 for the post season was the best move for both, Hancock said.
“I was confident we could get them both through,” he said. “We had to give both of them the best chance.”
Jack Lieuallen
For a freshman, Lieuallen is confident and composed. Going to state is more of an adventure.
“I’ve been to youth state, but this is a bigger stage for me,” he said. “There are always nerves. Wrestling is a stressful sport, but I’m excited to compete.”
Lieuallen, who has been on the mat since he was 4 years old, has wrestling in his DNA.
His dad Jon won a state title for Mac-Hi at 141 pounds in 1986, leading the Pioneers to the AA title. Jon also was third at state in 1985.
Jon’s younger brother, Justin, won a state title for Mac-Hi at 141 pounds in 1988. He also was second as a junior in 1987 at 136 as the Pioneers won another state title. As a sophomore, he was fourth at 123 pounds.
“My dad has taught me a lot of what I know,” Lieuallen said. “I’ve been all over Oregon, Utah, Nevada and Washington. He’s given me the opportunity to succeed. For the most part, it has paid off. I have a good base.”
Hancock knew Lieuallen was on his way up, and he’s happy to have him in the room.
“He is a very well-polished freshman,” Hancock said. “He was on the middle school national dual team last year that won a national championship. Jack and Isaac have wrestled across the country. Districts were not scary for them. It’s nice to have a freshman like that.”
Lieuallen (39-11), who won the 126-pound district title, will face Mason Davis of West Albany in the first round at state.
Wrestling most of the season at 132, Lieuallen said he was willing to cut to 126 to give him a better chance in the postseason.
“It was a little bit of a cut down, but I felt it was best for me,” he said. “I talked it over with coach Hancock. We felt I had a better chance of being on the podium.”
Hancock said there was a little more to it, with older, stronger guys at 132.
“Jack is mature wrestling wise, but we forget he’s just 14,” Hancock said.
While Lieuallen was comfortable with the drop to 126, he has plans to quickly eat himself back up a weight class.
“I am ready to eat a lot,” he said. “Me and Collin have plans to go to Panda Express after the finals.”
