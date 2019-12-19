HEPPNER — If Jayden Wilson could have shared the All-East Oregonian Football Player of the Year award with all of his teammates, he would have.
To Heppner coach Greg Grant, that is a quality he looks for from his players.
“Having a gracious nature as to how blessed you are to represent them, he gets that,” Grant said of his junior quarterback. “He is a hardworking, talented kid. This is an award that exemplifies that.”
The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Wilson helped lead the Mustangs to the 2A state title and a perfect 13-0 record last month. The All-EO honor goes along with his Blue Mountain Conference and 2A all-state accolades (first team quarterback and defensive back).
“It’s a huge honor,” Wilson said. “It definitely surprised me. I remember C.J. Kindle and Patrick Collins getting co-players a few years ago (2015). It’s cool to be where they were. I’d like to give my teammates credit — I didn’t do any of this by myself. The linemen do their part, and the skill position guys make plays.”
Yet again, another trait that runs deep in the Heppner program.
“It really can be cool when it creates its own inertia,” Grant said of tradition. “You have kids who inspire them, and they inspire the next group.”
Just like 2015, the EO Player of the Year accolades were topped off with a state title, which Wilson said took a day or two to sink in.
“Afterward, when I was getting interviewed, I was still in shock,” he said. “Once I got back to the locker room, we were all dead, but so excited. It was unreal. We worked so hard for that.”
The win helped soothe a first-round loss to Kennedy last year, a game in which Wilson broke his fibula and missed the basketball season.
“That was hard,” he said. “I couldn’t work my whole body in the weight room, so I did a lot of upper body stuff. I dreamed of having a comeback season. I wanted to make it back and play to the best of my ability. I feel I did that.”
Wilson threw for 1,282 yards and 23 touchdowns, and ran for 797 yards and 14 touchdowns this season. Defensively, he had 32 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
As a team, the Mustangs averaged 41 points a game, while limiting opponents to just 7.5.
“Offense is my favorite, but our defense was pretty powerful this year,” Wilson said. “I liked getting excited for defense.”
Football runs through his veins
Wilson started playing football in the third grade when his family lived in the Portland area. They moved to Heppner the summer before his fifth grade year.
“That’s when I started playing with the kids I play with now,” Wilson said. “We push each other.”
Wilson has grown into a leader over the years, a position he does not take lightly.
“I’ve taken it on my shoulders to lead everybody,” he said. “I like to stay confident and lead others into that. We respect all, but fear none.”
Grant said Wilson has had that trait since the fifth grade.
“He is not afraid to step up and be responsible,” Grant said. “He is not a rah-rah guy. He doesn’t lead with his voice — he leads with his actions. Being yourself is the best way. Being the first one there, the last to leave, work hard. He shoulders a tremendous amount of responsibility.”
Like playing quarterback, then jumping in on defense in the secondary.
“He could be a really good defensive end and a linebacker too,” Grant said. “You put him in a position where he doesn’t have a lot of contact. With his speed and ability to cover it’s not rocket science.”
In the state championship game, Wilson scored both of Heppner’s touchdowns, the first coming on a 56-yard run less than a minute into the game.
“On that touchdown run, (center) Kevin Rea ran all the way down the field and made a block to help me score. I thanked him for that. Our offensive line is valuable to me. It hurts that some of them are graduating.”
Wilson has one more year left with the Mustangs, and he’d like to make the most of it.
“Blake (Wolters), Roy (Collins), myself, and other key players, we need to get the younger players in the weight room and do what we can,” Wilson said. “We’d like to go back-to-back (state champions), that is the goal. We’ll take it one game at a time and play our hearts out.”
Coach of the Year
Grant was named Coach of the Year, but he does not take all the credit for what the team did.
“That is a program award, not a me award,” he said. “It’s a great group of people, I just get to be in charge. Someone has to make the decisions. I’m just blessed to have the people I do. Any good football program has to have a supportive administration and community, and we have that.”
Wilson said Grant can downplay his importance, but he is the driving force behind their success.
“His intensity pushes us — he wants the best for us,” he said. “He gets nervous before every game. He would rather have us over-prepared. He will break apart games to see key plays. It’s great to play for him. I want to soak it all in while I can.”
