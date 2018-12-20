Chemeketa freshman Kalan McGlothan (Pendleton) has had no trouble adjusting to college basketball.

McGlothan, a 5-foot-9 forward, ranks seventh overall in NWAC scoring with 18.8 points per game. She is shooting 69.6 percent from the floor, and leads the Storm in scoring.

She also leads her team in rebounds with 8.6 per game (12th in the NWAC), and minutes played at 28.4.

McGlothan has a season-high 28 points against Mt. Hood on Nov. 17, and had 21 points and a season-high 12 rebounds Dec. 15 against Highline.

The Storm (3-5 overall) will host Tacoma on Dec. 28.

Alyia Munoz (Irrigon) is averaging 7.9 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for Blue Mountain Community College.

A 5-foot-7 freshman guard, Munoz has started all eight games for BMCC. She scored a season-high 15 points against Portland on Nov. 30. She also had 12 points Nov. 18 against Pierce.

The Timberwolves (2-6 overall) return to action Dec. 28 against Peninsula at Wenatchee Valley.