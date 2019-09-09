PENDLETON — Andrew Alvidrez is making up for lost time.

The Seminole, Texas, cowboy got cleared to compete two weeks ago after having shoulder surgery — a procedure that included a bone graft in his left shoulder.

He was at 100 percent on the first night of the Pendleton PBR Classic at Happy Canyon Arena, ending up as the only man to ride two bulls.

“I’m just back doing what I love,” he said. “Last year, I came here and it was amazing. I love it. I had to come back.”

In it’s 20th year as part of the Pendleton Round-Up week, the PBR Classic got off to a rough Monday night with some of the rankest bulls on the circuit limiting the 36 riders to just 13 legal rides in the preliminary round.

Alvidrez, 22, turned in a score of 84.5 points on his first, a white bull called Mr. Legit. It was the four-best score of the first round.

Boudreaux Campbell had the top ride of 87.5 points on Tennessee Whiskey heading into the finals, with Dalton Kasel posting an 87 on a brindle bull named House of Pain.

After the first six men got tossed off their bulls, Alvidrez rode Jasper for 76 points for a combined score of 160.5 on two.

Campbell was the last man to be able to catch Alvidrez, but Freckles Brown only let Campbell have about a 4-second ride.

Alvidrez, whose next stop is Syracuse, New York, will take home a nice paycheck for his night’s work, and he said he’d be back next year.

“Most of the time, we are in big coliseums,” he said. “Outside, like here, you can hear the crowd and feel their energy a lot more. Like the old days of rodeo.”

Local cowboy Derek Kolbaba of Walla Walla, who won both nights of the PRB last year, was the first man out of the chutes Monday night, but Foolish & Cruel did not let him ride for the mandatory 8 seconds.