BOARDMAN — Riverside senior Edwin Pacheco leads a group of local athletes selected to all-state soccer and volleyball teams, voted on by coaches throughout the state.
Pacheco, a defender for the Pirates, was a first-team selection for the boys 3A/2A/1A soccer team, while teammate Gerardo Lopez, a junior forward, was placed on the second team.
The Pirates finished Eastern Oregon League play at 10-0 and won the league title. They lost in the state quarterfinals to Oregon Episcopal.
Umatilla senior midfielder Jose Alaniz also was a second-team pick.
On the honorable mention team are forward Jefri Coria and defender Cristian Alaniz of Umatilla; midfielder Ulyses Lopez and goalkeeper Jose Torres of Riverside; and defender Marcos Rangel of Irrigon.
All players but Jose Alaniz, were first-team all-league selections. Torres was co-EOL Goalkeeper of the Year.
Voted to the girls 3A/2A/1A soccer team were Riverside forward Marisol Pacheco (second team), Umatilla forward Devina Monreal (honorable mention), Riverside defender Bianca Avalos (honorable mention) and Umatilla keeper Nataly Vazquez (honorable mention).
For 2A volleyball, Weston-McEwen junior Jesse Manning was named to the second team as an outside hitter.
Manning led the TigerScots with 287 kills, 396 digs and 45 aces.
On the honorable mention team are Heppner junior Sydney Wilson (outside hitter), and Weston-McEwen senior Emma Olson (libero).
Wilson had 192 kills on the season, along with 376 digs, 13 blocks and 70 aces.
Olson finished the season with 540 digs and 51 aces.
All three volleyball players were named to the Blue Mountain Conference first team.
