HEPPNER — Mason Lehman and Gavin Hanna-Robinson have seen a steady parade of Heppner players get an invite to the annual East-West Shrine All-Star Game. Now, it’s their turn to represent their school.
Lehman and Hanna-Robinson, along with Pilot Rock’s Logan Weinke, and Ione/Arlington’s Wesley Goad, were selected to play in the 68th annual edition of the game on Aug. 1, in Baker City. Game time is 7 p.m.
Coaching the East team will be Vic Lease of Mazama (4A), Josh Gary of Sutherlin (3A), Jake Cochran of Coquille (2A) and Pilot Rock’s Mike Baleztena (1A).
“Believe me, when me and one of the other coaches were going through names, we were giddy,” Baleztena said. “We know what an honor it is.”
The East and West teams are comprised of players from the 8-man ranks to the 4A level. Baleztena said the East roster is stacked with talent.
“Our offensive line will be through the roof,” he said. “The Heppner kid (Hanna-Robinson) isn’t the biggest guy, but he has great technique. We have the running back from Woodburn (Dyontae Navarrete), and some La Grande kids.”
The 6-foot, 185-pound Lehman played a big part in the Mustangs’ 2A state championship and 13-0 record.
He was a first-team pick in the Blue Mountain Conference at wide receiver and defensive back. He earned the same honors on the 2A all-state teams.
Lehman caught 33 passes for 612 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had 51 tackles and returned eight punts for touchdowns.
Hanna-Robinson (6-0, 190) was a two-way lineman for the Mustangs. He earned first-team BMC honors on both sides of the ball, and was a second-team all-state pick as an offensive lineman.
Heppner, which has sent at least one player to the Shrine Game since 1990, also had linemen Kellen Grant (6-1, 210) and Jason Rea (6-2, 200) named as alternates. Both earned first-team BMC honors and second-team all-state honors as offensive linemen.
Weinke (5-9, 155) helped the Rockets score 400 points in nine games. He had 1,145 receiving yards for 16 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 65 solo tackles, 25 assists, two sacks and an interception.
Weinke earned first-team SD3-West honors at receiver and defensive back, and was a 1A all-state honorable mention selection at both positions.
“It’s pretty cool,” Weinke said of the offer. “I’ve had two older cousins play in it, so that makes it special.”
Weinke has committed to play football at Eastern Oregon University.
Goad (6-2, 180) could be the secret weapon for the East as a kicker and punter. He was a first-team SD3-West selection at both positions.
“I very excited for him,” Cardinals coach JJ Rosenberg said. “It wasn’t too much of a surprise. He has a gift when it comes to kicking.”
Also named as alternates for the game were Mason Smith of Echo, JR Roque of Ione/Arlington, and Darian Smith of Umatilla.
Though the West won 43-10 last August, the East still leads the series 33-31-3.
According to Shriners International, the game is the largest fundraiser in Oregon for the Shriners Hospital and is considered the second-largest athletic money-maker for Shriners Hospitals in North America.
