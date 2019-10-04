MILWAUKIE — Tanner Sweek threw two touchdown passes, and Zaanan Bane ran for three scores as Pendleton beat Milwaukie 47-0 on the road in Special District 1-East action Friday night.

“They are beat up,” Bucks coach Erik Davis said of the Mustangs. “Their coach (Colin Schaeffer) told me they lost four starters this week with injuries and illness. They only had like 18 eligible players on the sidelines. They were gracious enough not to forfeit.”

The Mustangs fell to 0-5 overall, and 0-3 in league play.

The Bucks (4-1 overall, 3-0 SD-1) scored all of their points in the first half.

“We had a running clock the second half, and we let some of the younger kids play,” Davis said. “We played the first half hard, scored early and often.”

Bane, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior, made the most of his limited time on the field, carrying the ball five times for 48 yards and three touchdowns. He did not play in the second half.

“He’s really come into his own this year,” Davis said. “He was able to break a couple yearly and get in the end zone.”

Junior David Welch ran the ball for the Bucks in the second half. He had 13 carries for 80 yards.

Sweek completed five of his eight passes for 127 yards, while Cooper Roberts was 4 for 6 for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Walker Camp had two receiving touchdowns, while Kyle Liscomb had one.

Defensively, Mathias Patrick, Nate Hunsker and Gabe Browning all had interceptions, while Liscomb was in on eight tackles.

Pendleton will play at La Salle Prep (in Milwaukie) on Friday in a SD-1 showdown.

“These past three weeks we have grown as a team,” Davis said. “We have put together some good games. Now our focus is on La Salle.”