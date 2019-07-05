LA GRANDE — Karson Lani and Jack Monkman combined for a one-hit shutout Wednesday to lead the Pepsi Diamondjaxx to a 9-0 road victory over La Grande.
Lani struck out five in three innings, while Monkman allowed the lone hit to Cesar Rodriguez.
Aiden Gunter had a double and drove in two runs for Pepsi, while Collin Primus drove in two runs, and Kobe Fell hit a triple and had an RBI.
In the second game, the Diamondjaxx trailed 7-3 after three innings, but they scored five runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Jim Smith hit a pair of doubles and drove in six runs for Pepsi, while Primus went 3-for-4, and Fell hit another triple.
Blane Peal picked up the win, pitching 1⅔ innings, striking out three.
Defensively, La Grande had seven errors, leading to several Pepsi unearned runs.
The Diamondjaxx are back in action Friday at a tournament in Spokane.
