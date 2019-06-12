MCMINNVILLE — Irrigon’s Zack Henrichs and Lino Covarrubia, and Weston-McEwen’s Tanner Sater, helped the East take two of three games from the West this past weekend at the 3A/2A/1A All-Star Baseball Series at Linfield College.

At the conclusion of the event, Henrichs, who pitched and played third base and shortstop, was named the Outstanding Player of the Series.

The East trailed by four runs in each of the two games Saturday, but rallied for an 8-5 win in the first game, and an 8-7 victory in the second game.

In the opening game, Henrichs came on in relief, throwing four innings and picking up the win. He gave up one hit, one earned run and struck out five. At the plate, he hit a double and scored two runs.

Sater went 1-for-2 with one run scored, while Covarrubia went 0-or-2. Both played in the outfield.

In the second game, Henrichs pitched the eighth and ninth innings for the save. He struck out five and walked one. He was 2-for-4 at the plate with one run scored.

Covarrubia drew a pair of walks and scored a run, while Sater went 0-for-2 with a run scored.

The West won Sunday’s game 10-6. The East trailed 10-2 going into the bottom of the ninth, and though it scored four runs, it would not be enough.

With several players around the state graduating Saturday and missing both games, Henrichs pinch-hit Sunday, going 0-for-3 with one run scored. Sater hit a sacrifice fly, and Covarrubia went 0-for-2.

All three players also earned all-state honors.

Henrichs, who has signed to play at Blue Mountain Community College, was named a first team pitcher at the 3A level, while Covarrubia was selected to the second team as an outfielder.

Sater was named to the 2A/1A all-state third team as an outfielder.