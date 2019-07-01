Hodgen Distributing went 3-2 over the weekend at the Bruin Tournament at Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla.

Hodgen opened the tournament on Thursday with a 16-2 victory over Washington Rush. The Pendleton team took advantage of eight errors and five walks.

Greysen Clark and Kyle Field each drove in two runs, while Clark and Logan Weinke hit doubles.

Hodgen split its games on Friday, starting with a 6-4 loss to the Kennewick Phantoms, and finishing with a 10-0 win over the Kennewick Dusters.

Against the Phantoms, the game was tied at 4-4 after five innings. Kennewick scored two in the top of the sixth, while Hodgen failed to manufacture runs in the bottom half of the inning to get back in the game.

Ty Beers had two hits, including a double, while Weinke drove in two runs.

Against the Dusters, Field threw a one-hitter as Hodgen invoked the 10-run rule after five innings.

Seattle Tides, which won the tournament title, scored three runs in the top of the seventh, and held on for a 9-8 win Saturday over Hodgen.

Pendleton held an 8-4 lead after five innings, but Seattle scored five runs over the final two innings for the win.

Tucker Zander hit a double and drove in three runs for Pendleton, while Cooper Roberts drove in a pair of runs.

Hodgen finished the tournament Sunday with an 8-5 win over the La Grande Legends.

Roberts threw four innings of two-hit ball, striking out six, while Nat Hunsaker had a double among his three hits. Beers, Field and Jordan DeGeer all had two hits as Pendleton outhit La Grande 13-4.