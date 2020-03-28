TOLEDO — Three Blue Mountain Conference boys basketball players were named to the 2A All-State team, which is voted on by 2A coaches throughout the state.
Pilot Rock’s Jimmy Jones and Payton Thurmond were selected to the honorable mention team, as was Heppner’s Mason Lehman.
Toledo senior Conner Marchant was named Player of the Year, while Toledo’s Eddie Townsend was named Coach of the Year.
Jones, a junior, was a unanimous first-team BMC selection. He averaged 18 points and seven steals a game for the Rockets, who finished the season 21-5.
Thurmond and Lehman, both seniors, also were first-team BMC selections.
Pilot Rock won the BMC district tournament, then lost a 58-48 game to Bandon in the first round of the 2A state tournament.
The Mustangs finished third at the BMC district tournament, and finished the season with a 14-10 record.
For the girls, Heppner junior Sydney Wilson was named to the second team. The Mustangs (14-10) lost in the first round of the state playoffs to eventual state champion Kennedy.
Stanfield’s Nyah Tejada was selected to the third team, while teammate Kendra Hart was named to the honorable mention team. The Tigers (19-8) dropped a first-round state game to Gervais.
Sophia Carley of Kennedy was named Player of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.