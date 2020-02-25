HERMISTON — Jayden Ray was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Jazlyn Romero was named to the second team of the girls Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference basketball team.
“Coach (Maloree) Moss called me into her room this morning and told me,” Ray said. “I was like, ‘Is this for the whole league?’ I was excited. It’s awesome to see that you put in the work in practice and games, and the hard work pays off.”
Romero, a senior, averaged 12 points a game for the Bulldogs, who finished 14-9 overall and 10-6 in the MCC.
Ray, a junior, was an integral part of Hermiston's defense that allowed an average of 49 points a game. She also averaged seven points a game.
“It’s awesome to see Jazlyn on there,” Ray said. “She has put so much hard work and dedication into our program.”
Hermiston was the No. 2 seed from the MCC into the District 8 Tournament. The Bulldogs beat Shadle Park, held district champ Mt. Spokane to a season-low 43 points, then dropped a loser-out game to Kamiakin.
Chiawana junior Talia von Oelhoffen was named the MCC Player of the Year, while Kennewick’s Daron Santo was named Coach of the Year.
The Hermiston boys did not have anyone selected to the MCC all-conference team.
Chiawana’s Cooper DeWitt was named Player of the Year, while Chiawana’s Chad Herron was named Coach of the Year.
