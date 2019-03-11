The basketball season continues for a trio of Hermiston seniors.

Jordan Thomas, Ryne Andreason and Cesar Ortiz will play in the SWX All-Star Classic set for March 24, at Yakima Valley Community College.

The girls game will be played at 4 p.m., followed by the boys game.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students, seniors and military.

The 6-foot-5 Thomas was a first-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference selection. She averaged 15.53 points a game for the Bulldogs, which ranked second in the conference.

Andreason, a second-team MCC pick, averaged 17 points a game for Hermiston, which earned the league top 3A seed to regionals.

Ortiz, an honorable mention selection, averaged 13.5 points a game, with a season high of 25 points.

The All-Star game was first held in 1994, and continued for 22 years until taking a break in 2016-17.

This is the second time Andreason has played in the game. He had eight points and six rebounds in last year’s game — a 131-106 loss to Yakima.

For the Hermiston girls, recent players include Sara Ramirez (2015) and Maddy Juul (2018).

Pendleton’s Newsom earns all-state honor

Pendleton senior Tyler Newsom was named to the 5A all-state second team Saturday night.

The 6-4 senior finished third in tournament scoring with 52 points in two games. He also was second in scoring average with 26 points per game.

His 31 points against Crater in a loser-out game ranked second in points per game behind Crater sophomore Nate Bittle, who had 40 points against the Bucks.

Pendleton lost its quarterfinal game to Wilsonville 70-40, then dropped a 78-62 game to Crater.