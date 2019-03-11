The basketball season continues for a trio of Hermiston seniors.
Jordan Thomas, Ryne Andreason and Cesar Ortiz will play in the SWX All-Star Classic set for March 24, at Yakima Valley Community College.
The girls game will be played at 4 p.m., followed by the boys game.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students, seniors and military.
The 6-foot-5 Thomas was a first-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference selection. She averaged 15.53 points a game for the Bulldogs, which ranked second in the conference.
Andreason, a second-team MCC pick, averaged 17 points a game for Hermiston, which earned the league top 3A seed to regionals.
Ortiz, an honorable mention selection, averaged 13.5 points a game, with a season high of 25 points.
The All-Star game was first held in 1994, and continued for 22 years until taking a break in 2016-17.
This is the second time Andreason has played in the game. He had eight points and six rebounds in last year’s game — a 131-106 loss to Yakima.
For the Hermiston girls, recent players include Sara Ramirez (2015) and Maddy Juul (2018).
Pendleton’s Newsom earns all-state honor
Pendleton senior Tyler Newsom was named to the 5A all-state second team Saturday night.
The 6-4 senior finished third in tournament scoring with 52 points in two games. He also was second in scoring average with 26 points per game.
His 31 points against Crater in a loser-out game ranked second in points per game behind Crater sophomore Nate Bittle, who had 40 points against the Bucks.
Pendleton lost its quarterfinal game to Wilsonville 70-40, then dropped a 78-62 game to Crater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.