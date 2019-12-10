KENNEWICK, Wash. — Pendleton was behind the 8-ball before it left town Tuesday afternoon.
Key player Muriel Hoisington was home sick, leaving the Bucks shorthanded as they hit the road to play Southridge.
No worries. The Bucks rallied from an early deficit, then went on a 16-6 run in the fourth quarter for a 41-31 nonleague win over the Suns.
“Honestly, I don’t know what it is. I’ve never had a team that didn’t play all four quarters,” said Pendleton coach Kevin Porter, whose team picked up its first win. “We make silly mistakes a lot, but they never quite trying.”
For the Suns, it was their first loss of the season.
“We shot 15 percent,” Southridge coach Derrek Lete said. “We were 1-for-10 from the 3-point line at the half. You are not going to beat too many teams playing like that. We didn’t get the ball inside enough. We need to attack the glass.”
The Bucks (1-3) and Suns were tied at 25-25 after the third quarter. Southridge (2-1) scored the first two points of the fourth quarter, but Pendleton would score 16 unanswered points to take a 41-27 lead with 1:41 left in the game.
“We were down early but we picked it up pretty quickly,” said Pendleton senior Sami Spriet, who had eight points, four rebounds and two steals. “In the fourth, we felt like we were in our element. Chloe (Taber) made a couple of 3s. We weren’t quite as rushed as we were in the first quarter.”
The Suns opened the game with five quick points by Nadine French, and McKenna Crum added a basket for a 7-0 lead.
The Bucks chipped away at the lead, scoring the final eight points of the quarter for a 12-11 lead. Spriet had six of her points in that rally.
The middle two quarters were even, as Pendleton forced 10 turnovers and pressured the Suns into taking poor shots.
“Pendleton did a good job of forcing us to shoot the 3, and we did,” Lete said. “You just have those nights.”
Taber scored all 10 of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter, while Daisy Jenness had a big night with nine points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. She kept Southridge’s French (13 points) and Emmee Ball (8 points) in check most of the night.
“They have two really good players and a majority of their offense went through them,” Porter said. “We rotated our defense and did let them beat us.”
Natalie Neveau added six points and six rebounds for Pendleton, which will play North Eugene on Friday at The Dalles High School.
