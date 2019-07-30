PORTLAND — The Portland Trail Blazers signed guard CJ McCollum to a multi-year contract extension Tuesday, it was announced by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

The three-year extension keeps McCollum under contract through the 2023-24 season.

“CJ McCollum is a franchise cornerstone and a critical part of our future,” Olshey said. “This extension represents a strong level of commitment between CJ, the Trail Blazers and the city of Portland.”

McCollum, 27, holds averages of 17.8 points (45.5% FG, 40.1% 3-PT, 83.9% FT), 3.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.87 steals in 411 games (314 starts) over six seasons with the Trail Blazers. The 12th leading scorer in franchise history (7,328 points), McCollum ranks seventh among franchise leaders in three-point shooting percentage, eighth in free throw percentage and third in three-pointers made (823).

Selected with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Lehigh, McCollum is one of just six Trail Blazers to average at least 20.0 points in four NBA seasons. Winner of the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2015-16, McCollum scored a career-high 50 points vs. Chicago on Jan. 31, 2018, making him one of seven Trail Blazers to reach the 50-point mark in franchise history.

In six consecutive trips to the playoffs that culminated in last season’s run to the Western Conference Finals, McCollum has averaged 19.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.83 steals in 46 games (36 starts).

