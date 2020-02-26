PILOT ROCK — The Pilot Rock boys basketball team recently secured a Blue Mountain Conference district tournament championship with a 68-40 win over Grant Union at the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday, but the team’s success has extended itself beyond the court.
The Rockets have placed two athletes on the Blue Mountain Conference all-league first team, and one on the honorable mention list.
Jimmy Jones, a junior guard, was a unanimous pick for the first team, and was joined by teammate and senior forward Payton Thurmond.
Jones averaged 18 points and seven steals on the season, in which the Rockets went 21-4 overall and 8-4 in league play under first-year coach Tyler Zyph.
“Jimmy was our leading scorer,” Zyph said. “He ran the floor for us. He was the heart and soul of what we did on the offensive and defensive ends. Him being a unanimous pick is not a surprise at all. He deserves it. Payton is a presence down low. He rebounds the ball extremely well. He deserves to be a first-teamer. Both are great kids.”
Joining Jones and Thurmond on the first team are Heppner senior Mason Lehman, Grant Union senior Tristan Morris, and Union junior Keegan Glenn. Pilot Rock is scheduled to host Bandon in the first round of the 2A state playoffs on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“It was a season that we wanted to have,” Zyph said. “We wanted to put ourselves in a position to be successful and keep pushing throughout the postseason.”
Among the local athletes that filled out the second-team selections were Stanfield senior Mario Sanchez and Weston-McEwen sophomore Theo White.
Pilot Rock junior Tel Thacker was named an honorable mention alongside Stanfield senior Rene Sanchez, Weston-McEwen senior Blair Rudolph, Stanfield junior Uriel Carrillo, and Heppner juniors Jackson Lehman and Jayden Wilson.
Stanfield earned the most representation on the girls first team with seniors Nyah Tejeda and Kendra Hart named as selections. Joining them are Heppner junior Sydney Wilson, a unanimous pick, Union sophomore Callie Glenn and Enterprise senior Ashlyn Gray, both of whom were also unanimous picks, and Union senior Brianna Kohr.
Weston-McEwen sophomore Trinity Hearn was named a second-team selection, and Heppner junior Madelyn Nichols, Pilot Rock sophomore Emily Lambert, and Stanfield senior Savannah Sharp and freshman Maggie Sharp were all honorable mentions.
The Stanfield girls (19-7, 8-4 BMC) won the first round of the district tournament with a 43-28 win over Enterprise last Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center, sealing their trip to the first round of the state playoffs at Gervais on Friday at 6 p.m.
