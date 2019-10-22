STANFIELD — It’s been so long since Stanfield has earned a trip to the Blue Mountain Conference district volleyball tournament, that no one can honestly say if it has been eight, 10, 12 or more years.

All the Tigers know, is that they earned the No. 2 seed Tuesday night with a 25-18, 29-27, 25-14 victory over the visiting Heppner Mustangs.

“I’d like to have beat them, but I’m excited for them,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said.

Stanfield, at 8-4, is the No. 2 seed behind Union, which will host the district tournament Saturday. The Tigers will open play at noon against No. 3 seed Grant Union, with the winner playing Union for the 1-2 seeding to the 2A state volleyball tournament. The BMC receives two state berths this year.

“From here on out, everyone is playing with the same pressure,” Stanfield coach Blain Ganvoa said. “It’s how you handle it.”

Stanfield led the first set from start to finish, leading 21-11 at one point.

The Mustangs (6-6 BMC) rallied back to pull within 21-17 behind the serving of Nicole Prophetor, but a kill by Brooke Howland gave the ball back to the Tigers.

The teams traded points before Heppner sent the ball out of play on set point.

Heppner took control of the second set, jumping out to a 5-0 lead behind the strong serving of Sydney Wilson.

The Mustangs had comfortable leads of 8-2, 16-9 and 20-12 in the set, but the Tigers were relentless.

With Heppner holding a 23-18 lead, Stanfield’s Savannah Sharp put five points on the board to even the score at 23-23.

The Mustangs got a point back with a block by Prophetor, but Howland negated set point with a kill. The teams would forge four more ties before a missed served by Heppner’s Taylor Longhorn and a kill by Howland capped Stanfield’s comeback.

“That second set, our service deflated,” Ganvoa said. “We had a timeout, made adjustments, and they played their tails off on defense to get momentum back.”

Brielle Howland served seven points in the third set, and Kendra Hart had three kills down the stretch as the Tigers pulled off the sweep. Hart finished with seven kills.

“A lot of these girls haven’t seen a varsity floor until this year,” Wilson said. “They haven’t had to have that mental toughness you have to have at this level.”

Sydney Wilson had eight kills and 24 digs to lead the Mustangs, while Prophetor had seven kills and four blocks. Alexis Cutsforth had 13 digs, and Genevieve Smith seven assists.

The Tigers, who beat Heppner twice during the regular season, got 13 kills and 34 digs from Brooke Howland; eight kills and 24 digs from Zuri Reeser; 15 assists and 13 digs from Sharp; 23 assists from Brielle Howland; and three blocks from Amber Weems.

“The girls’ willingness to be coached, to believe in what we are doing, and put it into action is coming together. We have had tremendous support, and it makes it that much more valuable,” Ganvoa said.