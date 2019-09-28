STANFIELD — In a Blue Mountain Conference Super Saturday, all three volleyball teams went home with 1-1 records.

Weston-McEwen beat Grant Union in five sets, then dropped a match to host Stanfield in straight sets. The Tigers opened the day with a five-set loss to the Prospectors.

“Realistically, anyone in the league can beat anyone,” Weston-McEwen coach Shawn White said. “We have always have that one team or two that are dominant, but this is year is different. It will be competitive all year.”

STANFIELD 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — In the final match of the day, the Tigers led from start to finish in posting a 25-18, 25-23, 25-16 victory.

In the first set, the TigerScots (12-6, 2-2 BMC) tied the score at 4-4, but that would be as close as they would get.

Lyndzee Keltz served up six points for a 10-6 Stanfield lead, and Zuri Reeser and Jennifer Flores had points strings of their own before the Tigers put the game away.

W-M came out with a little fire in the second set, and led until a Brooke Howland ace serve saw the Tigers tie the score at 10-10. The teams would be tied three more times until Stanfield (12-5, 3-2) took the lead for good.

The TigerScots would pull within 23-22 late in the set, but gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead with an unforced error on set point.

Keltz and Brielle Howland helped the Tigers to a 17-4 lead in the third set, combining for 11 points.

Trailing 18-6, W-M’s Ellie Scheibner strung together five points to try and get her team back in contention, but the damage had been done.

“They are a much-improved team,” White said of Stanfield. “They played hard and played well. We need to play better the next time we play (Oct. 12).”

Tigers coach Blaine Ganvoa was happy to get the split against two of the toughest teams in the league.

“You don’t want to get blanked,” he said. “It was tough competition today. I was happy with how the girls performed as the day went along. As bad as they may have felt with the loss (to Grant Union), we used that going into the Weston-McEwen match.”

Brooke Howland had 11 kills and 19 digs for the Tigers, while Zuri Reeser had 10 kills and 19 digs. Jennifer Flores added 13 digs, while Savannah Sharp had 12 assists and seven digs, and Brielle Howland 16 assists.

“They are beginning to understand you don’t have to crush everything,” Ganvoa said. “You locate your shots and make the defense move around. The setters did a nice job of balancing things.”

WESTON-MCEWEN 3, GRANT UNION 2 — The TigerScots, who lost in straight sets to the Prospectors in both BMC matches last year, used solid serving and tough blocking en route to a 25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 16-25, 15-12 victory.

W-M missed just eight serves in the match, and serving was key in the fifth set as the TigerScots rallied from a 6-3 deficit to take the lead for good at 9-8 with Jesse Manning at the service line.

The Prospectors (7-10, 2-1) pulled within 14-12, but a misplayed ball by GU gave W-M the win.

“It was a busy day for us,” GU coach Ali Abrego said. “We graduated nine last year, and we are mainly sophomores. They have been playing pretty good together. To see them fight to the end is very encouraging.”

Taylor Allen led the Prospectors with 11 kills, 21 digs and five aces, while Katelyn Wells had 14 kills, Bailee Combs 27 assists, Grace Taylor 29 assists, and Maddie Spencer 27 digs.

On the day, Charli King had 22 assists for the TigerScots, while Scheibner had 25 assists, Cloe Davis 25 kills and 11 blocks, Trinty Hearn 12 blocks and nine kills, Manning 18 kills and 14 digs, Emma Olson 34 digs, and Carrie Hazen 30 digs and a 28-for-29 performance from the service line.

GRANT UNION 3, STANFIELD 2 — The Prospectors held a 2-1 lead over the Tigers, then had to hold on for a 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 15-25, 15-13 victory.

Stanfield had the momentum going into the fifth set after dominating the fourth.

The teams forged eight ties before Wells served the last two points for the win.

Reeser led the Tigers with 17 kills and 19 digs, while Brooke Howland had 12 kills and 21 digs, Sharp 19 assists and eight digs, and Brielle Howland 14 assists and eight digs.

“Part of the cultural change is that they are competing at a level with tense moments and they are able to stay in and execute,” Ganvoa said. I’m proud of them.”