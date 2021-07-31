PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College volleyball program was one of the most dominant Northwest Athletic Conference teams of the past decade, and the players’ efforts did not go unnoticed, with six earning a spot on the NWAC 2010s All-Decade Team.
Pendleton’s Kristin Williams leads the way with first-team honors, along with Sierra Linke and Robyn Shirmer. Hermiston’s Crystal Schmidt was a second-team pick, as were Rebecca Haight and Samantha Odren.
The Timberwolves also had women’s basketball player Mar’Shay Moore, a two-time NWAC Player of the Year, named to the first team.
Pendleton’s Darian Lindsey earned second-team honors for softball while playing for Mt. Hood.
Blue Mountain won NWAC volleyball titles in 2010, and from 2012-15. During their four-year run, the Timberwolves were a combined 177-22 (.889 win percentage).
Williams, a 6-foot-3 middle on the 2015 team that went 42-9, was named the 2015 NWAC Player of the Year as a freshman. Her sophomore year, in which the Timberwolves were a modest 25-17, she led the team with 77 blocks and was a first-team all-East Region pick.
“I didn’t know this was a thing,” she said of the All-Decade Team. “I had a few people tag me on Facebook.”
Williams, who grew up in Helix, transferred to Pendleton High School when she was a freshman for better exposure to sports.
“I started playing in middle school,” Williams said. “We never went to state when I was in high school. We won the league title a couple of times, but we lost in the state play-in game.”
In her first year at BMCC, she earned Player of the Year honors as well as being named to the NWAC tournament first team. She also was a first-team All-American. She finished the season with 185 kills with a 0.327 attack percentage, and 87 blocks.
“Kristin never played the middle blocker position before this season,” BMCC coach Dave Baty told the East Oregonian at the time. “She embraced its challenges and continues to learn and improve.”
After she finished at BMCC, Williams went to the University of Idaho, but a back injury limited her to a partial season.
“I hurt my back and had to medically retire,” Williams said. “That’s one of the hardest decisions as an athlete you have to make.”
Williams remained at Idaho and settled in as a student.
“I found my major and it worked out,” she said. “I graduated with my bachelor’s in architecture in the summer of 2020. I have one more year of my master’s left, then it’s on to the real world.”
Williams has designed a lot of residential buildings, but she has her eye on something else for her thesis.
“I think I will go into long-term care facilities,” she said. “I started in interior design and I think that helped me see how people live.”
Robyn Shirmer, volleyball
A setter from Mt. Si High School in Seattle, Shirmer was named the 2012 NWAC Player of the Year. She went on to play at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho. Her junior year, she handed out 833 assists for the Warriors.
Sierra Linke, volleyball
The 5-10 Pasco native was named the NWAC Player of the Year in 2014 as a sophomore, and was named the NWAC Tournament MVP as the Timberwolves won their third consecutive title and posted a 50-4 record. She led BMCC with 273 kills.
Linke went on to play at Eastern Oregon University, where she was an outside hitter. She helped the Mountaineers win Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season titles in 2015 and 2016, and earn trips to the NAIA national tournament.
Linke (now Christensen) finished her degree at Oregon Health & Science University and works as a registered nurse.
Crystal Schmidt, volleyball
A 6-foot middle blocker from Hermiston, Schmidt was a two-time Columbia River Conference Player of the Year for the Bulldogs, and a 5A first-team all-state selection her senior year.
She had 367 kills for the Timberwolves her sophomore year and was named the 2013 NWAC Player of the Year.
Schmidt went on to play at Carroll College in Montana. She earned All-Frontier Conference honors twice and helped Carroll earn a share of the Frontier Conference crown in 2015.
A talented javelin thrower, Schmidt also participated in track at Carroll College.
At the 2016 NAIA Championships, she was fourth in the javelin with a toss of 151-6.
In 2017, she competed in the heptathlon. At the NAIA championships in 2017, she was 11th in the heptathlon (4450 points), 12th in the javelin (130-2) and 13th in the high jump (5-3).
Rebecca Haight, volleyball
A 2009 grad of Mark Morris High School (Longview, Washington), Haight was the Greater St. Helens 2A League MVP in 2007-08.
Haight set the Mark Morris record for kills in a season with 326 as a junior. That record still stands.
A 5-9 outside hitter, she played two years at BMCC, then went on to play at EOU. She was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference Newcomer of the Year after recording 213 kills.
Samantha Odren, volleyball
Odren was a 5-5 setter from Auburn Mountainview High School in Auburn, Washington. As a senior, she was the SPSL Player of the Year in 2012.
At Blue Mountain, she was a second-team East Region selection as a freshman and a sophomore in 2013-14, and helped the college to two NWAC titles.
Mar’Shay Moore, basketball
Moore had wanted to play Division I basketball since she was 5 years old. She made that dream come true.
The NWAC Player of the Year in 2014-15, Moore was signed by the University of Oregon, making her the first female Blue Mountain student-athlete in any sport to play at the Division I level.
In her sophomore year at Blue Mountain, the 5-foot-8 guard from Vancouver, Washington, averaged 24.1 points a game for the 19-10 Timberwolves.
Her 700 points for the 2014-15 season is tied for the second most in NWAC history behind former Umpqua Community College’s Kristi Fallin, who also went on to play at Oregon.
As a freshman at BMCC, Moore averaged 18.4 points a game while shooting 45 percent from the field, and had 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.
At Oregon, Moore came off the bench for coach Kelly Graves, and was a tenacious defensive player.
