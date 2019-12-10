KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dakota Sams wasn’t playing at 100 percent Tuesday night, but you wouldn’t know it by the effort he put on the court.
Sams had a game-high 18 points, and Lane Maher added 17 as Pendleton cruised to a 64-45 nonleague victory over Southridge.
“We had long weekend down in Wilsonville with three tough games,” Sams said. “We had one day in between, and here we are. We have some guys out sick, so it feels good to get this win.”
The Suns got off to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, but it was all Bucks from there.
Stockton Hoffman and Sams hit back-to-back 3-pointers, and Pendleton led 16-12 after the first quarter.
The Bucks went on a 21-12 run in the second to take control of the game. Sams scored nine of his points in the second, while Maher had 10 to give Pendleton a 39-24 lead at the half.
“It took a bit to get their feet under them,” Pendleton coach Zach Dong said of his team. “We got up and down the floor, and put four pretty good quarters together. I’m proud of them for that.”
Holding a 50-33 lead after three quarters, Jonathan Begay opened the fourth with a 3-pointer for a 20-point lead.
Dong emptied his bench with 2:10 left in the game, holding a 64-42 lead. Southridge’s Easton Ard finished the scoring with a 3-pointer with 1:02 to play.
The Bucks, had to make sure they kept their offense flowing Tuesday night, as Washington schools play with a shot clock. Sams said it wasn’t too big of an adjustment.
“We usually play fast, so it didn’t affect us much,” he said. “The only time it did was when it was down to 8 seconds and we are wondering what we are going to do.”
Eddie Marines led the Suns with 15 points, with Tristan Smith adding 10.
