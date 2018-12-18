Southridge gave Hermiston a bit of a scare Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs put together a solid fourth quarter to run their record to 7-0.

Ryne Andreason scored 21 points, and Jordan Ramirez added 14 as the Bulldogs went on a 19-12 run in the fourth quarter for a 61-54 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over the Suns at the Dawg House.

“That is one of the sloppiest games we have played in two years,” Hermiston coach Casey Arstein said. “That has to be fixed. They hit some shots that put us in a tight spot, but somehow we came out with the W.”

The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 MCC) led by two at the half, and were tied with the Suns 42-42 heading into the fourth quarter.

Southridge (1-7, 0-5) led 46-45 early in the fourth after back-to-back baskets by Tristan Smith and Kody Bruton.

A basket by Andreason with 5:31 left to play put the Bulldogs back on top for good.

With 2:59 left on the clock, Andreason nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing, and Cole Smith added a 3-pointer from the right baseline a minute later for a 55-48 lead.

Ramirez stole the ball and converted the layup to give Hermiston a 57-48 lead before Simeon Howard scored on a short jumper to make it 57-50.

The Bulldogs went on a 6-2 run the last 27 seconds of the game as Adrian Mendez picked up a loose ball and scored, Andreason reeled in a long inbound pass and laid the ball off the glass, and Smith added a basket with 3 seconds remaining.

“We had some guys step up in the second half,” Arstein said. “Cole Smith hit some big shots, and Jordan came up with some big steals.”

Hermiston struggled early in the game, turning the ball over and going cold from the field with just 11 points in the first quarter.

“Our zone offense has been struggling,” Andreason said. “We should be moving the ball around and getting good looks. They were pretty long inside. They had a couple of guys with big wing spans.”

Bruton hit five 3-pointers for the Suns — three in the first half — to give the Bulldogs fits. Bruton finished with 19 points.

Even though the Suns pushed the Bulldogs the entire game, Andreason said he knew they would come out on top.

“I’m confident in our team,” he said. “Sometimes it doesn’t look like we have it all together, but we got that last run. It’s pretty nice to be 7-0.”

Smith added eight points for the Bulldogs, while Mendez had seven points, and Cesar Ortiz, who struggled to find his shot, had five.

“He will bounce back,” Arstein said of Ortiz. “He will figure it out. Other guys stepped up and spread out the scoring.”

Howard chipped in 16 points for the Suns, while Tristan Smith added 10 points and two blocked shots. Sam Lopia added three blocked shots.

Hermiston will play at Hanford on Friday.