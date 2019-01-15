It wasn’t the prettiest win, but this late in the season, a win is win in the Mid-Columbia Conference.

Cesar Ortiz poured in 21 points, and Ryne Andreason added 19 as Hermiston held off host Pasco 73-63 on Tuesday night.

“Our defense has to get better this last stretch of games,” Hermiston coach Casey Arstein said. “I’m pleased with the win, and I’m proud of the guys. I saw some good things offensively in the second half, but we just need to get better defensively.”

Hermiston (11-4 overall, 7-4 MCC) ended a three-game skid on the road, and kept pace with Kamiakin (7-4) in the league standings after the Braves fell to Hanford 52-46.

Hermiston jumped out to a 10-0 lead to open the game, getting 3-pointers from Jordan Ramirez and Andrew James in the run, but Pasco came back to make it 16-13 with 22 seconds left in the quarters. Andreason scored with one second remaining to stretch the lead to 18-13.

Both teams went through a scoring drought in the second, with Pasco posting a 9-8 edge to trail 26-22 at the half.

Ortiz came to life in the third, hitting three 3-pointers. Hermiston took a 40-29 lead with a 3 by James, but Pasco would not go away.

Four different players scored points as Pasco strung together nine consecutive points to pull within 40-38 with 3:18 left in the quarter.

A 3 by Ortiz gave Hermiston a 49-40 lead with 1:41 left, but Pasco went on a 6-2 run to end the quarter and cut the deficit to 51-46.

“I thought we did a good job of making runs, but we have to make that push,” Arstein said. “We need to stretch that lead.”

Andreason scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter, where Hermiston had leads of 61-53, 70-58 and 73-60 before Pasco’s Xavier Perez drained a 3 for the final margin.

Ortiz added three assists and five rebounds to his total, while Ramirez added eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and James 11 points.

“Coming out with the W and getting my teammates involved is what really matters,” Ortiz said.

Diego Gutierrez led Pasco (1-14, 1-10) with 19 points and six assists, while Ethan Legard added 16 points and Brandon Scott nine rebounds.

Hermiston will play at Southridge on Saturday.