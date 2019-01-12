Hermiston held Chiawana’s 6-foot-8 Matthew Kroner to just six points and three rebounds, but the rest of the Riverhawks picked up the slack Saturday night in a 68-56 Mid-Columbia Conference win over the Bulldogs in Pasco.

“We did a good job on Kroner, but forgot about everyone else,” Hermiston coach Casey Arstein said. “Blake (Davis) and Adrian (Mendez) did good job on Kroner, but we didn’t defend the perimeter. We let guys set up shots and beat us off the dribble. It was a lackluster effort.”

In a game that featured three ties and six lead changes, the Bulldogs (10-4 overall, 6-4 MCC) led 16-15 after the first quarter, but went in a shooting slump in the second as the Riverhawks (10-3, 7-2) went on a 19-9 run to take a 34-25 lead at the half.

Hermiston made a run of its own in the third to pull within 43-40 heading into the fourth.

Chiawana exploded for 25 points in the final quarter to hold on for the win.

“When you give up almost 70 points, you aren’t going to win many games in this league,” Arstein said. “We have to get better for district and state.”

Cesar Ortiz was a bright spot for the Bulldogs, scoring a game-high 19 points, including a 5-for-6 performance from the 3-point line.

“Cesar shot the ball well and kept us in it,” Arstein said.

Ryne Anderson added 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Jordan Ramirez chipped in 11 points with six rebounds.

Taylor Perez and Jayden Martinez each had 16 points for Chiawana, while Kobe Young added eight points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs will continue their three-game road trip Tuesday at Pasco and Saturday at Southridge.