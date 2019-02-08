The Hermiston boys basketball team will have to wait a few more days to tip-off in the 3A District 8 tournament.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to host Kennewick on Friday night, but poor weather conditions pushed the game to Tuesday. Game time remains at 7 p.m.

“We were looking forward to tonight,” Hermiston athletic director Larry Usher said Friday afternoon. “I know people in Hermiston are asking why, but the roads in the Tri-Cities aren’t like they are in Hermiston.”

The Bulldogs (14-6) earned the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top seed to the tournament, and had a bye the opening round.

Kennewick (11-10) beat North Central 61-50 in the first round to stay in the winner’s half of the bracket.

It will be the third meeting between the Bulldogs and Lions this season.

Hermiston won the first meeting 72-64, and the second 64-63.

“It’s tough because we haven’t played for a week,” Hermiston coach Casey Arstein said. “We just have to roll with it.”

Admission prices, set by the WIAA, are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Usher said Hermiston Athletics will cover the admission cost for students who want to attend the game.

With Friday’s games being pushed to Tuesday, the Hermiston girls game, which was scheduled for Tuesday, was moved to Wednesday.

The Bulldogs will play at the loser of the Kennewick-Mt. Spokane. Game time has not been announced.