Blame Mother Nature or Old Man Winter.
Either way, the Hermiston-Kennewick boys 3A District 8 tournament basketball game has been moved once again.
The teams will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hermiston High School.
The Bulldogs originally were scheduled to host Kennewick on Friday night, but poor weather conditions pushed the game to Tuesday.
“As it is now, there will be games played Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to see who goes to Tacoma,” Hermiston athletic director Larry Usher said. “We cancel any more games, we might have to petition the WIAA to play two games a day.”
The Bulldogs (14-6) earned the Mid-Columbia Conference’s top seed to the tournament, and had a bye the opening round.
Kennewick (11-10) beat North Central 61-50 in the first round to stay in the winner’s half of the bracket.
It will be the third meeting between the Bulldogs and Lions this season.
Hermiston won the first meeting 72-64, and the second 64-63.
Admission prices, set by the WIAA, are $7 for adults and $5 for students.
Usher said Hermiston Athletics will cover the admission cost for students who want to attend the game.
With Tuesday’s games being pushed to Wednesday, the Hermiston girls game, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was moved to Thursday.
The Bulldogs will play at the loser of Wednesday’s Kennewick-Mt. Spokane game.
