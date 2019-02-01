Jordan Ramirez made a layup in the waning seconds to lead Hermiston to a 66-64 Mid-Columbia Conference road win Friday over Walla Walla.

The victory should give the Bulldogs (14-6 overall, 10-6 MCC) the top seed to the 3A district playoffs. They are tied with Kamiakin, and the RPI rankings, which will be released at 9 a.m. Saturday, will determine seeding.

Should Hermiston grab the top seed, it will host the winner of Tuesday’s Kennewick-North Central game at 6 p.m. Friday. If the Bulldogs are second, they will host Shadle Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We will take the No. 1 seed any day of the week,” Hermiston coach Casey Arstein said.

Ramirez scored eight of his career-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Bulldogs went on an 18-12 run to pull even with the Blue Devils, and eventually pull out the win.

“Tonight was Jordan’s night,” Arstein said. “The guys were able to make some big plays on the defensive end. It was a solid team effort.”

Ryne Andreason hit a 3-pointer at 5:55 of the fourth quarter to tie the score at 54-54. The Bulldogs had a 64-62 lead with 22.3 seconds remaining, but Dylan Sullivan hit a pair of free throws with 12.5 seconds left to even things up.

Ramirez then converted the game-winning layup and was fouled, but he missed the free throw.

The Bulldogs trailed 12-3 early in the opening quarter, and 23-13 at the end. Hermiston cut into Walla Walla’s lead in the second with a 23-16 run to trail 39-36 at the half.

“We didn’t help ourselves out in the first quarter,” Arstein said. “We made up for it by playing hard and attacking the rim.”

Andreason had 10 of his 17 points in the second quarter, while Ramirez had nine.

Cesar Ortiz added nine points for the Bulldogs, with six coming in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Ashbeck led the Blue Devils with 16 points, while Michael Cornia, Taylor Hamada and Sullivan each had 14 points.