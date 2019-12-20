MILWAUKIE — The Buckaroos extended their win streak to five after defeating North Salem 60-42 in nonleague play at Rex Putnam High School on Friday.
The Bucks escaped the first quarter with a close 11-9 lead, but held the Vikings to just five points in the second quarter to break away for good.
"We started off slow and sluggish," Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. "North Salem did a good job of coming out and slowing us down early."
Despite the slow start, senior guard Tanner Sweek poured in 10 points in the second quarter alone to help Pendleton to a 38-14 lead at the half. Senior guard Cooper Roberts scored 10 points in the final quarter.
Senior guard Stockton Hoffman led the way with 15 points, while Sweek finished with 14, and Roberts 13.
"We found a rhythm and started pounding the ball inside," Dong said.
Pendleton (7-1) is back in action next Friday and will compete at the Holiday Hoops Classic at Summit/Mountain View. Their first game will be against Bend at 7:45 p.m.
HEPPNER 64, ILLINIOS VALLEY 42 — Jayden Wilson scored a game-high 18 points, and Roy Collins added 17 points and six rebounds to lead the Mustangs past the Cougars at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Heppner led 28-22 at the half, but broke the game open in the second half with a 36-20 run.
Mason Lehman chipped in 11 points for the Mustangs (4-4), while Gavin Hanna-Robinson hauled down nine rebounds.
Jhon Southammavong led the Cougars (1-5) with 15 points and five rebounds, while Tanner Jolley added 12 points.
Heppner will play Gervais at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
WHITE SWAN (WA) 59, UMATILLA 44 — The Cougars led from start to finish for a home win over the Vikings (6-2).
Umatilla’s Andrew Earl scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds. It marked the fourth time this season that Earl has scored 20 points or more. Oscar Campos had a team-high 11 rebounds and seven points for the Vikings.
GERVAIS 68, WESTON-MCEWEN 50 — The TigerScots trailed just 36-33 at the half, but a 22-11 run by the Cougars in the fourth quarter allowed them to pull away for the win at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Blane Peal led W-M (1-7) with 20 points, while Blair Rudolph added 15. Michael Toran had 16 points for the Cougars (2-5).
W-M will play Myrtle Point at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
NIXYAAWII 69, AMITY 59 — The defending Class 1A state champion Golden Eagles (5-2) defeated the previously unbeaten Warriors (5-1) in a nonleague matchup in the Toledo Invitational Tournament.
Kristopher Picard, Tyasin Burns and Mick Schimmel combined to score 50 points to help lead Nixyaawii to a fifth consecutive win.
Nixyaawii will face host Toledo at 7 p.m. Saturday.
HELIX 39, BICKLETON (Washington) 38 — Bryce Fairchild's free throw with 2 seconds remaining in the game helped the Grizzlies (4-2) top the Pirates at the Helix Holiday Tournament.
The Grizzlies, who have won three games in a row, were led by Elijah Sprenger’s 20 points. D'Artagnan Carlson added seven points, while Logan Davis and Fairchild each had five.
Griswold will play Klickitat-Glenwood (Washington) at 3 p.m. Saturday.
JOSEPH 54, IONE/ARLINGTON 47 — The Eagles overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Cardinals (4-1) their first loss of the season.
Ione/Arlington led 44-33 midway through the fourth quarter before Joseph rallied for the win.
Hunter Padberg scored a team-high 12 points for the Cardinals, while Jacob Shandy had nine points and five assists, and Gary Walls 12 rebounds.
Ione/Arlington plays Wallowa at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Arlington High School.
NAIA basketball
SOUTHERN OREGON 107, EASTERN OREGON 96 (OT) — The Raiders overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to force overtime, where Tate Hoffman took over with 12 of his 30 points to lead SOU to a win over the Mountaineers at Lithia Motors Pavilion in Ashland.
Teron Bradford's transition 3-pointer tied the score at 89-all with 13 seconds left. The Raiders (8-3 overall, 2-1 Cascade Conference) went 8-of-13 from downtown in the second half to get back in it. Aaron Borich hit four of those, scoring 18 of his 22 points after halftime.
Max McCullough scored 20 and Jarek Schetzle had 18 for the Mountaineers (7-5, 1-2), who had an 85-78 lead with three minutes to go.
NWAC basketball
SKAGIT VALLEY 88, BLUE MOUNTAIN 62 — Wes Persinger came off the bench to score 15 points and grab 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves fell to the Fighting Cardinal at the Clackamas Crossover Tournament in Oregon City.
Josh Wilson added 14 points and eight assists for BMCC (4-9), while Craig Mueller had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Dylan Grogan (Stanfield) 10 rebounds.
Ajani Chappell had a game-high 24 points and six steals for undefeated Skagit Valley (11-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.