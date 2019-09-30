LA GRANDE — Enough offense and a great play on defense.

That was all the La Grande Tigers needed Saturday to stay undefeated in the Greater Oregon League.

Callum Ebel scored the game’s only goal in the 47th minute, Owen Rinker made four saves — including a crucial stop in the closing seconds — in his first start as goalkeeper, and La Grande fended off the McLoughlin Pioneers 1-0 in GOL action at Community Stadium.

“I tried to step in and do some work. I tried to do my best and keep them out. Everyone believed in me,” Rinker said.

The play of the game came in the final minute with La Grande nursing the one-goal lead.

Mac-Hi’s Hector Castillo stepped into a long free kick and sent the ball right at the upper-right corner. Rinker, though, made a leaping save to knock the ball over the goal and out of bounds.

“I tried to position myself around the wall and see where I would shoot it. Luckily he put it where I wanted,” Rinker said.

La Grande was able to turn Mac-Hi away on the ensuing corner kick, and the whistle blew moments later to end the match.

“He stepped up, and took one for the team and saved us at the end. It was awesome,” La Grande head coach Sid Rangel said.

It was the final of several missed opportunities for Mac-Hi, which dominated possession early.

The Pioneers were the aggressors much of the first half, but were unable to generate many good looks against La Grande’s defense. Mac-Hi did take six shots, but the two that were on goal were long shots off of free kicks that Rinker easily scooped up.

“We had our chances and we did not take advantage of it,” Mac-Hi head coach Jose Garcia said. “That’s killing us. We cannot finish. We cannot score.”

The coach said it has been “little” mistakes that have kept Mac-Hi from coming away with goals. It cost them in a match he felt was neck and neck.

“We played them evenly. We could have beaten them,” he said.

The Tigers were missing two starters, including regular goalkeeper Jacob Huntsman, Rangel said that impacted his team early.

“That threw us off. Players had to step up and play in positions we are not used to,” he said. “That’s part of soccer. You have to be able to adapt, and that’s what we did in the second half.”

The Pioneers (4-5-2 overall, 0-2 GOL) host Baker on Saturday.