PENDLETON — Trevor Brazile likes to go to rodeos that get his blood pumping. Put the Pendleton Round-Up on that list.
The Texas cowboy has been a regular at Pendleton since 1997, and his last trip to Pendleton in 2019 resulted in his seventh all-around title.
Fans better have enjoyed the show, because Brazile will not be making a run for an eighth title this fall.
Brazile, who has 26 world titles to his credit, said July 30, 2021, that he would not be competing for an eighth all-around title, leaving the door open for the likes of Stetson Wright, Tuf Cooper and others.
“It will be the hardest one not to go to,” Brazile said of the Pendleton Round-Up. “Since I’ve not gone to any others, it doesn’t make sense to go now.”
Brazile, who announced his semi-retirement in December 2018, has not competed at all this year. He limited his rodeos to a few favorites in 2019, and only decided to compete at the Pendleton Round-Up in 2019 after he found out he was being inducted into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.
The King of Cowboys is at peace with his decision to retire.
“There are times I miss it, but I think I got my fill,” Brazile said. “I don’t have any withdrawals.”
Retirement from competing does not mean Brazile, 44, gets to kick back every day and binge watch television.
“I ride 10 to 12 horses a day,” he said. “I have been training a lot of young horses. I rope every day. Not much has changed. I just don’t compete.”
Brazile tended to borrow horses from other cowboys on the road, but he did have a few quality horses of his own. He has sold some of his stock.
“It wasn’t terrible liquidating,” he said. “It would be worse for me to go to the barn and see them not doing what they were trained to do.”
Brazile has been a member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association since 1995, and the long rodeo season can take its toll on the best of cowboys. Brazile said it has been nice to take the long drives out of his schedule.
“My body feels better,” he said. “I’m not sitting in a truck for 12-hour drives. It has been a lot of fun to be home.”
Brazile and his wife Shada have three children — Treston, 13, Style, 11, and Swayzi who is 5.
Treston and Style both play basketball, and Treston also plays football and baseball.
Brazile said his son is starting to take an interest in roping, but it is not something he pushes.
“He didn’t have anything to do with it for a while,” Brazile said. “I’m leaving it to him.”
Over his lengthy career, Brazile qualified for the National Finals Rodeo 31 times between tie-down roping and team roping, and the National Finals Steer Roping 23 times.
He won 26 world titles between all-round, tie-down, team roping and steer roping (AA 2002-04, 2006-15, 2018; TD 2007, 2009-10; TR 2010; SR 2006-07, 2011, 2013-15, 2019-20).
He’s won more titles and earned more money in his career than any other cowboy, with more than $7 million.
Most of his accomplishments are lost on his kids except one — being a dad.
“The kids were all pretty young,” he said of his career. “They just like going to see friends and going to the water parks and rodeos.”
