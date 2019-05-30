Hermiston native Bob Coleman earned Oregon State University’s Most Inspirational Award for wrestling during the Benny Awards on Wednesday night.

Coleman won a Pac-12 title at 184 pounds and advanced to the NCAA Wrestling Championships. He finished the season with a 17-16 record.

Coleman, a junior, also earned his first Pac-12 Wrestling All-Academic selection in March.

The 2016 graduate of Hermiston High School is an agricultural business management major carrying a 3.06 GPA.

MCC golf honors

Hermiston’s Garrett McClannahan and Madison McClannahan were selected to the Mid-Columbia Conference honorable teams.

Garrett, a senior, advanced to the 3A state tournament at Indian Summer Country Club in Lacey, Washington. He shot an 87 in the first round to make the cut. He then shot an 80 on the second day to finish with a 167 and tied for 45th place.

Madison, a sophomore, earned a trip to the girls 3A state tournament at Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey. She shot a 109 in the first round, missing the cut.

Angela Park of Southridge was named the girls Player of the Year, while Carter Sheets of Richland earned the honor for the boys.