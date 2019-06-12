Summer track meets for all ages scheduled at PHS

PENDLETON — The Rising Phoenix Track Club, Roundup City Racers, and the Pendleton High School track and field and cross-country teams will hold three all-comers track meets this summer.

There will be events for runners, jumpers and throwers from ages 5 to 105.

The meets are structured with running events starting at 6 p.m. Friday, and throwing and jumping events starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Meets are scheduled for June 14-15, June 28-29 and July 12-13 at Pendleton High School.

Registration is the day of the event and is $10 per meet for up to four events, plus relays. Members of the Rising Phoenix Track Club compete for free.

Information about the meets, sponsorships, volunteer help, and the Rising Phoenix Track Club is online at: https://risingphoenixtc.com.

Heppner to host coed basketball camp

HEPPNER — The Heppner boys and girls basketball teams, along with Pilot Rock native Jeff Lavender, will host a coed basketball camp June 18-19 at the high school.

The camp, sponsored by the Heppner Booster Club, is free.

Boys and girls in grades 3-5 will meet from 8-10 a.m. on June 18, while boys and girls in grades 6-8 will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. From 2-4 p.m., there will be a coed shooting session for grades 7-12. The high school boys team will have a session from 5-7:30 p.m.

On Day 2, boys and girls in grades 3-8 will meet from 8-10 a.m. The high school girls team will have a session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A coed shooting session for grades 7-12 will be from 2-4 p.m. The high school boys will have the final session from 5-7:30 p.m.

After graduating from Pilot Rock, Lavender played four years at Westmont College in Montecito, Calif. He coached for 19 years in California before becoming an assistant coach at College of Idaho.

Agape House tournament coming to Big River Golf

UMATILLA — The Agape House Scramble for Food will be held July 6 at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla.

The tournament is open to men and women of all skill levels. Entry fee is $60 per person, which includes green fees, pastries before you tee off, and lunch after the tournament. The event is limited to the first 120 golfers.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Teams may have only one single-digit handicap per team. Individuals can be paired with a team if they do not have one. Each player on a team must fill out an entry form with their handicap.

For more information, contact Dave Hughes at 541-571-7293.