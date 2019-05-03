Pendleton's Hegarty earns NWC golf honor

Reilly Hegarty (Pendleton), a junior at Whitworth College, earned second team All-Northwest Conference golf honors.

Hegarty was runner-up at the NWC Spring Classic in Olympia on April 13, and finished 12th at the NWC Tournament last weekend at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla. His season scoring average was 75.06.

Whitworth’s Derrick Phelps was the NWC Player of the Year. His scoring average was 72.9.

OSAA Athlete of the Week

Irrigon’s Zack Henrichs was named the OSAA Wendy’s Athlete of the Week for April 22-28.

A senior, Henrichs hit .727 (8-for-11) with five doubles and seven RBIs in three games. He also pitched three innings April 26 against Nyssa, striking out seven.

Henrichs has signed to play baseball at Blue Mountain Community College.

Robert earns all-conference honors as a pitcher

Colette Robert (Mac-Hi), a senior at College of Idaho, was named to the Cascade Collegiate Conference first team as a pitcher.

A 5-foot-6 left-hander, Robert finished the regular season with an 18-4 record and a 1.24 ERA over 152 1/3 innings of work. She struck out 130 batters and walked just 22.

It is the second consecutive season Robert earned first-team honors.

The Coyotes (35-13) began CCC Tournament play Friday against British Columbia in Ashland.

Helix fun run set for June 8

The Helix Heart of the Country Fun Run is set for 8 a.m. June 8.

This year’s check-in is at the Helix Park, starting at 7 a.m. The cost is $20 prior to the day of the run, and $25 at check-in.

Proceeds of each fun run are used for Helix community improvements.

The Helix High School wood shop is making the trophies for the winners of the age categories. The Helix track and cross country team is working on designing the custom T-shirts that will be for sale.

To register, go to: http://heartofthecountry.itsyourrace.com.